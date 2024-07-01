Euro 2024 round of 16: Why is Youri Tielemans not starting in France vs Belgium?

Belgium is taking on France in the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash at the Dusseldorf Arena on Monday.
FRANCE VS BELGIUM LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024
Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tilemans was left out of Belgium’s starting lineup by coach Domenico Tedesco after starting in the side’s last two group-stage matches against Romania and Ukraine.
Tielemans scored in the second minute of the group stage match against Romania, which is Belgium’s only victory of the first stage, losing 1-0 to Slovakia and drawing 0-0 against Ukraine.
After making his international debut in 2015, the 27-year-old has made 70 appearances for Belgium, scoring eight and assisting 10.
FRANCE VS BELGIUM HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played - 75
France -26
Belgium - 30
Draws - 19
