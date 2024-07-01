MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Why is Kingsley Coman not starting in France vs Belgium?

The Bayern Munich is not in the starting lineup for the France in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Belgium being played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 20:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s forward #20 Kingsley Coman controls the ball during the International friendly football match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, on June 9, 2024.
France’s forward #20 Kingsley Coman controls the ball during the International friendly football match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, on June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
France's forward #20 Kingsley Coman controls the ball during the International friendly football match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, on June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kingsley Coman is not in the starting lineup for the France in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Belgium being played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The Bayern Munich winger has not started a single match in the ongoing European Championship in Germany.

The 28-year-old has 56 international caps and has eight goals for the Les Blues.

Coman suffered a groin injury in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match against Cologne and even missed its UEFA Champions League knockout matches.

Although he was deemed fit for the Euros, he has not started for France this campaign but is on the bench and can come on as a substitute.

Coman began his career with US Sénart-Moissy in 2002, at the age of six. At eight, he was scouted by Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with whom he joined the youth academy in 2004. After nine years in the club’s youth system, Coman made his professional debut for PSG on 17 February 2013 against Sochaux.

Despite not starting in any of the group stage matches, Coman has come on as substitute in France’s o-o draw against Netherlands in the second match.

Didier Deschamps has prefrerd other wingers like Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola over Coman in the tournament so far.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

