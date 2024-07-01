Euro 2024: Why is Kingsley Coman not starting in France vs Belgium?

Kingsley Coman is not in the starting lineup for the France in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Belgium being played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The Bayern Munich winger has not started a single match in the ongoing European Championship in Germany.

The 28-year-old has 56 international caps and has eight goals for the Les Blues.

Coman suffered a groin injury in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match against Cologne and even missed its UEFA Champions League knockout matches.

Although he was deemed fit for the Euros, he has not started for France this campaign but is on the bench and can come on as a substitute.

Coman began his career with US Sénart-Moissy in 2002, at the age of six. At eight, he was scouted by Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with whom he joined the youth academy in 2004. After nine years in the club’s youth system, Coman made his professional debut for PSG on 17 February 2013 against Sochaux.

Despite not starting in any of the group stage matches, Coman has come on as substitute in France’s o-o draw against Netherlands in the second match.

Didier Deschamps has prefrerd other wingers like Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola over Coman in the tournament so far.