England goalkeeper Earps joins Paris Saint-Germain

Earps had been linked with PSG since announcing on June 29 she would not renew her contract with Manchester United.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 21:41 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: England’s Mary Earps.
FILE PHOTO: England's Mary Earps. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Mary Earps. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has joined Paris Saint-Germain women, the French club announced on Monday. Earps had been linked with PSG since announcing on June 29 she would not renew her contract with Manchester United.

“The England international goalkeeper has committed herself to the Parisian club until June 2026,” the club said in a statement.

Earps, 31, was England’s starting goalkeeper as they won the 2022 European Championship and reached last year’s World Cup final.

She was named FIFA world goalkeeper of the year in 2022 and 2023 .She spent five seasons at United and has also played for Wolfsburg, Reading, Bristol, Birmingham, Doncaster and Nottingham Forest.

“I’m really excited to be here. I can’t wait to get started,” she told PSG’s website.

“I want to win lots of trophies and this club is striving to do that,” she added.

On Saturday, announcing she would be leaving Manchester United, Earps posted on Instagram that “The club is about to undergo a period of transition, and unfortunately I don’t feel it aligns with the timing of where I’m at in my career.”

