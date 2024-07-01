France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 round of 16: Rabiot to miss next match, Dembele and Trossard benched; Top talking points from FRA v BEL

France and Belgium clash in a high profile Euro 2024 round of 16 match being played at the Dusseldorf Arena.

FOLLOW FRANCE vs BELGIUM LIVE

Take a look at all the major talking points from the match:

Dembele and Trossard on the bench

Arsenal’s left winger Leandro Trossard has been benched and is not starting in the big clash against bitter French rivals despite him being on of the high profile players in the Belgian squad.

Dembele has not scored or assisted so far and has only one attempt on target in Euro 2024. Dembele also has the 16th worst passing accuracy in the squad and has a crossing accuracy of just 30.3 per-cent.

Rabiot to miss next game

Adrien Rabiot was awarded a second yellow card of the tournament against Belgium in the round of 16 match and hence will miss the next match.

Here are the Euro 2024 rules of suspension.