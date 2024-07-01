MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: France edges past Belgium to seal spot in quarterfinals

France made most of the running in a cagey game but were reckless with its finishing, until a nice combination of passes, finished off by N’Golo Kante, finally created space for Kolo Muani to bundle his shot in off the leg of Jan Vertonghen.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 23:20 IST , DUESSELDORF - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates after its goal against Belgium.
Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates after its goal against Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates after its goal against Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored with a deflected shot five minutes from time to give France a nervy but deserved 1-0 Euro 2024 last 16 win over a disappointing Belgium on Monday.

France made most of the running in a cagey game but were reckless with its finishing, until a nice combination of passes, finished off by N’Golo Kante, finally created space for Kolo Muani to bundle his shot in off the leg of Jan Vertonghen.

France will now meet the winner of Monday’s match between Portugal and Slovenia in the quarter-finals in Hamburg on Friday.

It was a fittingly scruffy decider for an underwhelming game, but France at least looked like they were trying to win it.

It was a meeting between officially the second (France) and third (Belgium) best teams in the world, but after both limped into the knockout stage via unimpressive final group-stage draws, managing only two goals apiece from their three games, they looked extremely cautious in attack.

FRANCE vs BELGIAM HIGHLIGHTS

Belgium clearly had a plan to take any speed out of the game, playing at less than walking pace at times, with Kevin de Bruyne often operating just in front of his back four.

The best chance of the first half came for France after 34 minutes when Jules Kounde whipped in a curling cross that recalled striker Marcus Thuram headed wide – and spent the next two minutes berating himself for.

Aurelien Tchouameni forced Koen Casteels into his first save of the day soon after the break, while ever-lively Kylian Mbappe miskicked a decent chance as France began to put some passes together.

A rare Belgian thrust was cut short by a brilliant Theo Hernandez tackle just as Yannick Carrasco was about to pull the trigger, and Romelu Lukaku and De Bruyne then brought good saves from Mike Maignan.

France’s poor finishing continued with William Saliba and Mbappe both blazing over before Kolo Muani struck late on to win it.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Kylian Mbappe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: France edges past Belgium to seal spot in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Day 1 Highlights: Alcaraz, Raducanu reach second round; Sabalenka, Azarenka withdraw due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Portugal vs Slovenia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in POR v SVN; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Six athletes, including one woman, in Palestine team for Paris Olympics
    AP
  5. Lionel Messi anchors 2024 MLS All-Star team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lionel Messi anchors 2024 MLS All-Star team
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Who will Ronaldo face in the quarterfinal if Portugal beats Slovenia?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: France edges past Belgium to seal spot in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Portugal vs Slovenia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in POR v SVN; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: How has Cristiano Ronaldo been in Euros? Full breakdown of goals and assists of Portugal captain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: France edges past Belgium to seal spot in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Day 1 Highlights: Alcaraz, Raducanu reach second round; Sabalenka, Azarenka withdraw due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Portugal vs Slovenia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in POR v SVN; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Six athletes, including one woman, in Palestine team for Paris Olympics
    AP
  5. Lionel Messi anchors 2024 MLS All-Star team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment