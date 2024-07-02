MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: What happened when Ronaldo’s Portugal last played penalty shootout in European Championships?

Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo won the tournament in 2016, but could not determine a result against a side, which was playing its first knockout match in Euros, in 120 minutes.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 03:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts before extra time during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on July 1, 2024.
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts before extra time during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts before extra time during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on July 1, 2024.

Portugal remains locked at 0-0 against Slovenia in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Tuesday, with the match now into penatly shootout after extra-time.

Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo won the tournament in 2016, but could not determine a result against a side, which was playing its first knockout match in Euros, in 120 minutes.

The 39-year-old Al-Nassr striker missed from the spot in the end of the first period of extra-time.

What happened when Portugal last played penalty shootout in European Championships

The last time Portugal went into a penatly shootout in European Championship was on 30 June 2016 against Poland in quarterfinals of Euro 2016.

The match was being played at the Stade Velodrome, Marseille and ended one-all after 90 minutes. In extra-time both sides failed to takes the lead and the match went to penalty shootout.

Ronaldo took the first penalty and scored while Robert Lewandowski converted first attempt.

Jakub Błaszczykowski failed to score for Poland in the fourth attempt and Ricardo Quaresma scored in the next try to give Portugal a 5:3 victory.

Final result:

Portugal vs Poland – Euro 2016 Quarterfinals – Winner: Portugal (5:3)

