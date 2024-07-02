Portugal remains locked at 0-0 against Slovenia in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Monday, with the match now into extra-time.

The Selecao, led by Cristiano Ronaldo won the tournament in 2016, but could not determine a result against a side, which was playing its first Euros in 24 years, in 90 minutes of regulation time.

If the score remains the same or level at the end of 30 extra minutes, the match will trudge into penalty shootouts.

Following are the results of Portugal in shootouts:

Portugal vs Chile – Confederations Cup 2017 Semifinals – Winner: Chile (3:0)

Portugal vs Poland – Euro 2016 Quarterfinals – Winner: Portugal (6:4)

(6:4) Portugal vs Spain – Euro 2012 Semifinals – Winner: Spain (4:2)

Portugal vs England – FIFA World Cup 2006 Quarterfinals – Winner: Portugal (3-1)

(3-1) Portugal vs England – Euro 2004 Quarterfinals – Portugal (8:7)

The round of 16 was Portugal’s nightmare in the last edition of the tournament as well, wherein it lost 0-1 to Belgium, through a goal off Thorgan Hazard in the 42nd minute.

Interestingly, Ronaldo has been part of every penalty shootout for Portugal in major competitions.

Portugal has won thrice and lost the remaining two penalty shootouts in all competitions.