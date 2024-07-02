  • Portugal vs Chile – Confederations Cup 2017 Semifinals – Winner: Chile (3:0)
  • Portugal vs Poland – Euro 2016 Quarterfinals – Winner: Portugal (6:4)
  • Portugal vs Spain – Euro 2012 Semifinals – Winner: Spain (4:2)
  • Portugal vs England – FIFA World Cup 2006 Quarterfinals – Winner: Portugal (3-1)
  • Portugal vs England – Euro 2004 Quarterfinals – Portugal (8:7)