Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Cristiano Ronaldo misses from the spot; Top talking points from POR v SVN

Take a look at all the major talking points from the Portugal and Slovenia, high profile Euro 2024 round of 16 match played at the Dusseldorf Arena.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 00:20 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in an MD-1 training session in Harsewinkel, on June 30, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match against Slovenia.
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in an MD-1 training session in Harsewinkel, on June 30, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match against Slovenia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in an MD-1 training session in Harsewinkel, on June 30, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match against Slovenia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Portugal and Slovenia take part in a high profile Euro 2024 round of 16 match at the Frankfurt Stadium,

FOLLOW PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIA LIVE

Take a look at all the major talking points from the match:

Ronaldo starts for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Portugal against Slovenia. The highest goalscorer in international football will look to extend his goals in the match and help his team reach the quarterfinal. The 39-year-old is yet to score a goal in the ongoing European Championship.

Here are the Euro 2024 rules of suspension.

Ronaldo comes close with free-kick

Ronaldo came close to giving Portugal the lead on 33rd minute with a direct free-kick. Rafael Leao was brought down by a bad challenge by Vanja Drkusic on the edge of the box. The Slovenian was promptly booked by the referee and awarded the freekick. Ronaldo stood behind the deadball and took the shot with power, which went inches over the bar and the outstretched hands of Jan Oblak.

Palhinha rattles the woodwork

Joao Palhinha rattles the post with the last action of first half. The midfilder fires a shot from outside the box after Rafael Leao plays him in from the left flank. The Fullham player’s shot beats Oblak but hits the outside of the post and goes out of play.

Ronaldo misses from the spot

At the end of the first period of extra time, Jota got the ball in the middle of the pitch and made a brilliant run into the box. He is tripped by Drkusic and the referee gave a penalty. Ronaldo stood over the penalty and missed as Oblak guesses the right direction and makes a brilliant save.

Sesko wastes golden opportunity

In the 115th minute of extra-time, Pepe slips and gave up the ball to Benjamin Sesko, who was one-on-one with the keeper. However, Portugal custodian Diogo Costa stayed calm and made a brilliant save to keep his side in the tie.

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

