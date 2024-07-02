Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Cristiano Ronaldo misses from the spot; Top talking points from POR v SVN

Portugal and Slovenia take part in a high profile Euro 2024 round of 16 match at the Frankfurt Stadium,

Ronaldo starts for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Portugal against Slovenia. The highest goalscorer in international football will look to extend his goals in the match and help his team reach the quarterfinal. The 39-year-old is yet to score a goal in the ongoing European Championship.

Ronaldo comes close with free-kick

Ronaldo came close to giving Portugal the lead on 33rd minute with a direct free-kick. Rafael Leao was brought down by a bad challenge by Vanja Drkusic on the edge of the box. The Slovenian was promptly booked by the referee and awarded the freekick. Ronaldo stood behind the deadball and took the shot with power, which went inches over the bar and the outstretched hands of Jan Oblak.

Palhinha rattles the woodwork

Joao Palhinha rattles the post with the last action of first half. The midfilder fires a shot from outside the box after Rafael Leao plays him in from the left flank. The Fullham player’s shot beats Oblak but hits the outside of the post and goes out of play.

Ronaldo misses from the spot

At the end of the first period of extra time, Jota got the ball in the middle of the pitch and made a brilliant run into the box. He is tripped by Drkusic and the referee gave a penalty. Ronaldo stood over the penalty and missed as Oblak guesses the right direction and makes a brilliant save.

Sesko wastes golden opportunity

In the 115th minute of extra-time, Pepe slips and gave up the ball to Benjamin Sesko, who was one-on-one with the keeper. However, Portugal custodian Diogo Costa stayed calm and made a brilliant save to keep his side in the tie.