Euro 2024: What happened when Ronaldo’s Portugal last played extra-time in European Championships?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is playing Slovenia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Frankfurt. The match has gone into extra-time after a goalless 90 minutes.
Ronaldo tested Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak twice from free-kicks but was unable to break the deadlock and give Salecao the lead.
What happened when Portugal last played extra-time in European Championships?
Portugal last played extra-time in European Championship on 10 July 2016 at the Stade de France in Paris during Euro 2016.
It was the final of the tournament and was a big test for Fernando Santos’ resolute Portugal side, its opponent was the host nation France. The Salecao was dealt a huge blow when it lost its talismanic leader Cristiano Ronaldo early in the first half through injury.
Portugal shrugged off the early setback to claim a first-ever major tournament trophy thanks to Eder’s 109th-minute strike, which was also his first competitive goal for the country.
It was the first time Portugal won the European Championship and Ronaldo finally lifted a major cup for his nation.
