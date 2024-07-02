MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: What happened when Ronaldo’s Portugal last played extra-time in European Championships?

Portugal is playing Slovenia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Frankfurt. The match is heading to extra-time after a goalless 90 minutes.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 02:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to a missed chance during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on July 1, 2024.
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to a missed chance during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to a missed chance during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

CHENNAI

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is playing Slovenia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Frankfurt. The match has gone into extra-time after a goalless 90 minutes.

Ronaldo tested Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak twice from free-kicks but was unable to break the deadlock and give Salecao the lead.

FOLLOW PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIA LIVE

What happened when Portugal last played extra-time in European Championships?

Portugal last played extra-time in European Championship on 10 July 2016 at the Stade de France in Paris during Euro 2016.

It was the final of the tournament and was a big test for Fernando Santos’ resolute Portugal side, its opponent was the host nation France. The Salecao was dealt a huge blow when it lost its talismanic leader Cristiano Ronaldo early in the first half through injury.

Portugal shrugged off the early setback to claim a first-ever major tournament trophy thanks to Eder’s 109th-minute strike, which was also his first competitive goal for the country.

ALSO READ | How Portugal won Euro 2016

It was the first time Portugal won the European Championship and Ronaldo finally lifted a major cup for his nation.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Cristiano Ronaldo

