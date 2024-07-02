MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Why was there a minute of silence in Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match?

The Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match had a minute of silence at the Frankfurt Arena before kick-off.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 00:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal's and Slovenia's flags are displayed ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on July 1, 2024. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)
Portugal's and Slovenia's flags are displayed ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on July 1, 2024. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Portugal's and Slovenia's flags are displayed ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on July 1, 2024. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP

The Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match had a minute of silence at the Frankfurt Arena before kick-off.

It was for Portugal and Seleção legend Manuel Fernandes, who passed away last week.

Fernandes passed away on June 27 at the age of 73.

At 257 goals in all competitions, he was the second-highest goalscorer in the Sporting CP’s history. He has also scored seven goals for Portugal in 31 appearances.

He later returned to Sporting CP as a coach: First as an assistant and, in 2000/01, head coach, winning the Supertaça. He was also a director, in charge of the B team and, in a second spell, the scouting department.

In the final years of his life, he worked as a commentator on  Sporting TV and as an ambassador for Sporting CP.

