The Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match had a minute of silence at the Frankfurt Arena before kick-off.
It was for Portugal and Seleção legend Manuel Fernandes, who passed away last week.
Fernandes passed away on June 27 at the age of 73.
At 257 goals in all competitions, he was the second-highest goalscorer in the Sporting CP’s history. He has also scored seven goals for Portugal in 31 appearances.
He later returned to Sporting CP as a coach: First as an assistant and, in 2000/01, head coach, winning the Supertaça. He was also a director, in charge of the B team and, in a second spell, the scouting department.
In the final years of his life, he worked as a commentator on Sporting TV and as an ambassador for Sporting CP.
Latest on Sportstar
- Wimbledon 2024, Day 1 Highlights: Alcaraz, Raducanu reach second round; Sabalenka, Azarenka withdraw due to injury
- Euro 2024: Why was there a minute of silence in Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match?
- LIVE Portugal vs Slovenia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: POR 0-0 SVN; Ronaldo starts; Match kicks off
- Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Match preview
- LIVE Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 round of 16 match in pictures; Photo gallery from POR v SVN
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE