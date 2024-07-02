Euro 2024: Why was there a minute of silence in Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match?

The Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match had a minute of silence at the Frankfurt Arena before kick-off.

It was for Portugal and Seleção legend Manuel Fernandes, who passed away last week.

Fernandes passed away on June 27 at the age of 73.

"Fiz aquilo que mais gostava, que era chegar um dia ao Sporting. Nem que fosse 1 jogo, eu ficaria feliz"



Foram 433 jogos, 257 golos e uma vida de Leão ao peito.



𝐎𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐀𝐃𝐎, eterno capitão Manuel Fernandes 💚 pic.twitter.com/VkDtedrwne — Sporting CP 9️⃣ (@SportingCP) June 27, 2024

At 257 goals in all competitions, he was the second-highest goalscorer in the Sporting CP’s history. He has also scored seven goals for Portugal in 31 appearances.

He later returned to Sporting CP as a coach: First as an assistant and, in 2000/01, head coach, winning the Supertaça. He was also a director, in charge of the B team and, in a second spell, the scouting department.

In the final years of his life, he worked as a commentator on Sporting TV and as an ambassador for Sporting CP.