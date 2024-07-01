MagazineBuy Print

Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Match preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena

Published : Jul 01, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Portugal’s talented squad led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be under scrutiny when it steps onto the Frankfurt Arena pitch to face underdog Slovenia in their Euro 2024 Round-of-16 clash on Monday.

Despite finishing top of Group F with six points, Portugal stumbled to an unexpected defeat against lowly Georgia that raised many questions after it arrived in Germany with high expectations as one of the odds-on favourites to win the title.

Slovenia is expected to field a disciplined, deep back five who offer little space, and explosive counter-attacks from long balls.

In March, Portugal struggled against Slovenia who gave Martinez his first defeat after 12 games in charge since taking over from long-time manager Fernando Santos following a disappointing loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. brace for underdog Slovenia

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick off?
The Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, on Tuesday, July 2 at the Arena AufSchalke.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to live stream the Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from Reuters)

