Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. enter quarterfinals

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, beat Slovenia in the penalty shootout to sail into the quarterfinals of the 2024 European Championship at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Sunday.

Watch the highlights of the shootout below:

FOR VIEWERS IN INDIA

Diogo Costa saves 3️⃣ out of 3️⃣ in the penalty shootout vs Slovenia to send Portugal into the quarter-finals of #EURO2024 🧤 😲#SonySportsNetwork#PORSVNpic.twitter.com/Dov7mmRfXk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 1, 2024

FOR VIEWERS IN THE US

SAVED BY COSTA



🇸🇮: ❌

🇵🇹: pic.twitter.com/YoK6ETBGxP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

REDEMPTION FOR RONALDO



🇸🇮: ❌

🇵🇹: ✅ pic.twitter.com/FnBM0aBqAq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

SAVED AGAIN BY COSTA 😱



🇸🇮: ❌❌

🇵🇹: ✅ pic.twitter.com/O9AfniHxNq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

BRUNO MAKES THE SECOND FOR PORTUGAL



🇸🇮: ❌❌

🇵🇹: ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/Xnt3niRv5N — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

COSTA SAVES THE THIRD PENALTY



🇸🇮: ❌❌❌

🇵🇹: ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/j7Iyfxo0rs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

PORTUGAL IS MOVING ON TO THE QUARTERFINALS



🇸🇮: ❌❌❌

🇵🇹: ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/TzHbHMMOcU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

FOR VIEWERS IN THE UK