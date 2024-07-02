Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. enter quarterfinals

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, beat Slovenia in the penalty shootout to sail into the quarterfinals of the 2024 European Championship at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Sunday.
Watch the highlights of the shootout below:
FOR VIEWERS IN INDIA
FOR VIEWERS IN THE US
FOR VIEWERS IN THE UK
