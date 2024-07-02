MagazineBuy Print

Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. enter quarterfinals

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, beat Slovenia in the penalty shootout to sail into the quarterfinals of the 2024 European Championship in Germany on Sunday.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 03:14 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena in Germany.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena in Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena in Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, beat Slovenia in the penalty shootout to sail into the quarterfinals of the 2024 European Championship at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Sunday.

Watch the highlights of the shootout below:

FOR VIEWERS IN INDIA

FOR VIEWERS IN THE US

FOR VIEWERS IN THE UK

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Portugal /

Cristiano Ronaldo

  Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. enter quarterfinals

Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  WATCH: Portugal vs Slovenia highlights; Cristiano Ronaldo misses from the spot but goes through after penalty-shootout

Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Euro 2024: Diogo Costa's heroics in shootout sends Portugal into quarterfinal with win over Slovenia

AFP
    AFP
  Euro 2024: Who is Diogo Costa, the goalkeeping hero of Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match

Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Match preview

Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
  Euro 2024: Who is Diogo Costa, the goalkeeping hero of Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match

Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  WATCH: Portugal vs Slovenia highlights; Cristiano Ronaldo misses from the spot but goes through after penalty-shootout

Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Euro 2024: Diogo Costa's heroics in shootout sends Portugal into quarterfinal with win over Slovenia

AFP
    AFP
  Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. enter quarterfinals

Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Euro 2024: What happened when Ronaldo's Portugal last played penalty shootout in European Championships?

Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
