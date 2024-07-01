MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who will Ronaldo face in the quarterfinal if Portugal beats Slovenia?

The 2016 champion has done well so far after winning two out of its three Group F matches and finishing the standings on top.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 23:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal is set to face Slovenia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash at the Frankfurt Arena as Cristiano Ronaldo is most likely playing his last edition of the tournament.

The 2016 champion has done well so far after winning two out of its three Group F matches and finishing the standings on top.

It now faces Slovenia and since is far stronger on paper, is likely to go through the quarterfinal stage.

If it qualifies, Portugal will face Kylian Mbappe’s France in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal on July 6.

