Euro 2024: How has Cristiano Ronaldo been in Euros? Full breakdown of goals and assists of Portugal captain

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action in a record sixth European Championship knockout match when Portugal takes on Slovenia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match at the Frankfurt Arena.

Earlier, in Portugal’s first match of the tournament against Czechia, Ronaldo became the first player to take part in six editions of the continental competition. He went past his former Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and compatriot Pepe, who have featured in five editions of the tournament, including 2024, with the former leading Croatia into the tournament in Germany.

Ronaldo, who is Portugal’s highest goalscorer and its most successful captain, led the side to win the European Championship in 2016, beating France in the final, which remains its only title so far.

Ronaldo has made 210 appearances for Portugal scoring 130 goals, while also assisting 47 more. He is also the record goal scorer in the history of Euros, with 14 goals, five ahead of France’s Michel Platini in second.

Portugal finished top of Group F ahead of Turkey and Georgia but suffered a shock defeat to debutant Georgia in its final group stage game. It faces Slovenia, a side that handed coach Roberto Martinez his first defeat after 12 games in charge since taking over from long-time manager Fernando Santos.

The 39-year-old is yet to find the back of the net in this edition, registering only one assist in the three group-stage matches so far. He will look to become the oldest goalscorer and the first player to score in six different editions of the tournament.

CRISTIANO RONALDO YEAR BY YEAR STATS IN EUROS