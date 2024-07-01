No selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2024: UEFA fines Germany over selfie-seekers on field with CR7

UEFA has fined its tournament co-organizer Germany for failing to stop selfie-seekers from coming onto the field to get photos taken with Cristiano Ronaldo at the European Championship.

UEFA published a slew of disciplinary rulings Monday that included two fines totalling 20,000 euros (USD 21,500) for the German football federation.

The charges related to “order and security” at games and “protection of the playing area” at Portugal’s games against the Czech Republic and Turkey.

Multiple fans have invaded the playing field to take photos with Ronaldo during and after games.

The Portugal star posed for one in-game photo with a young boy but grew visibly frustrated at the repeated security failures during the game against Turkey.

UEFA announced it would review and increase security at stadiums.

After a brief brawl between Georgia and Turkey fans in the stadium before their game at Dortmund, UEFA announced fines Monday of 30,000 euros (USD 32,200) for the Georgian soccer federation and 25,000 euros (USD 26,900) for Turkey.