MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bellingham under scanner: England midfielder being investigated over possible indecent gesture Euro 2024 match

UEFA said Monday it appointed a disciplinary inspector to look at “a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct” by the England midfielder.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 21:12 IST , Frankfurt - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bellingham after the team’s victory and progression to the quarterfinal in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia.
Bellingham after the team’s victory and progression to the quarterfinal in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bellingham after the team’s victory and progression to the quarterfinal in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.

UEFA said Monday it appointed a disciplinary inspector to look at “a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring an acrobatic stoppage-time equaliser before England went on to win 2-1 in extra time on Sunday.

Bellingham took to social media late Sunday to deny suggestions he gestured toward the Slovakia bench.
Bellingham took to social media late Sunday to deny suggestions he gestured toward the Slovakia bench. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Bellingham took to social media late Sunday to deny suggestions he gestured toward the Slovakia bench. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bellingham’s overhead kick with about 80 seconds left in the game saved England from a humiliating exit in the first knockout round.

If UEFA charges Bellingham in a disciplinary case he risks being suspended for the quarterfinal against Switzerland on Saturday. However, judging by similar cases in the past, the England and Real Madrid midfielder is likely to escape with a fine if he is disciplined.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course,” the European football body said in a statement.

Bellingham took to social media late Sunday to deny suggestions he gestured toward the Slovakia bench.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” Bellingham wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Five years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo — who was then playing for Juventus — and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone were each fined 20,000 euros (USD 22,700) by UEFA for making obscene gestures during the Champions League round of 16 matchup between the two teams.

Related Topics

Jude Bellingham /

England /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Slovakia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 round of 16: Why is Youri Tielemans not starting in France vs Belgium?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bellingham under scanner: England midfielder being investigated over possible indecent gesture Euro 2024 match
    AP
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Kingsley Coman not starting in France vs Belgium?
    Team Sportstar
  4. France vs Belgium LIVE Updates, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out; Mbappe, De Bruyne start in FRA v BEL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tour de France 2024 stage three: Girmay becomes first Black African to win a stage
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bellingham under scanner: England midfielder being investigated over possible indecent gesture Euro 2024 match
    AP
  2. Euro 2024 round of 16: Why is Youri Tielemans not starting in France vs Belgium?
    Team Sportstar
  3. No selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2024: UEFA fines Germany over selfie-seekers on field with CR7
    AP
  4. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Bolivia vs Panama Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why is Kingsley Coman not starting in France vs Belgium?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 round of 16: Why is Youri Tielemans not starting in France vs Belgium?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bellingham under scanner: England midfielder being investigated over possible indecent gesture Euro 2024 match
    AP
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Kingsley Coman not starting in France vs Belgium?
    Team Sportstar
  4. France vs Belgium LIVE Updates, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out; Mbappe, De Bruyne start in FRA v BEL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tour de France 2024 stage three: Girmay becomes first Black African to win a stage
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment