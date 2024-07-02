MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: US coach Berhalter defiant over future after early exit

The embarrassing exit was the first time in Copa America history that the host nation has failed to advance from the group stage and reignited debate about Berhalter’s future.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 12:03 IST , Kansas City - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of United States looks dejected after the team’s elimination during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay.
Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of United States looks dejected after the team’s elimination during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of United States looks dejected after the team’s elimination during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Gregg Berhalter insisted he was still the right man to lead the United States at the 2026 World Cup on home soil after a historic early exit from the Copa America on Monday.

Berhalter, a polarising personality who has frequently faced calls to resign during his tenure as coach, cut a dejected figure after the USA’s 1-0 defeat to Uruguay saw them knocked out in the group phase.

The embarrassing exit was the first time in Copa America history that the host nation has failed to advance from the group stage and reignited debate about Berhalter’s future, with the US due to host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico in two years’ time.

READ MORE | Copa America 2024: Host USA crashes out after loss to Uruguay

The 50-year-old was adamant however that he should lead the team to that tournament as fresh calls for him to be fired erupted after Monday’s loss.

Asked if he should take the team to the World Cup, Berhalter gave a one-word answer: “Yes.”

Berhalter earlier said US Soccer would conduct a thorough review of their Copa America campaign, which began with a 2-0 win over Bolivia before hurtling off the rails with a 2-1 loss to Panama.

“We’re going to do a review of the whole tournament and then see where we fell short,” Berhalter said.

“It’s obvious that the Panama game hurt us, put us behind the eight ball. I think collectively the staff, the players, the sporting department, we need to look at where do we improve? How do we do better?

“It’s not the aspirations that we have as a group. We know it’s a talented team with big potential and we didn’t show it in this tournament.”

‘Not good enough’

Berhalter’s insistence that he should oversee the USA at the World Cup had little support from analysts in the aftermath of Monday’s exit.

Former USA striker Clint Dempsey said Berhalter should be replaced.

Asked if he believed Berhalter should remain in the job, Dempsey replied: “I don’t think so. I don’t think we’ve progressed since the last World Cup. We’re not on the right track.

READ MORE | USA vs Uruguay highlights, USA 0-1 URU, Copa America 2024: Host crashes out, La Celeste tops Group C

“And who is someone that’s good enough that can take us forward, that’s out there waiting in the wings? Those are questions that the federation needs to figure out. But for me, it hasn’t been good enough.”

Dempsey’s criticisms were echoed by former USA women’s striker Carli Lloyd.

“I just think right now in this particular moment, you need to shake everything up,” Lloyd said.

“Get players on their toes again, held accountable. A new fresh face to come in and ignite the team again.”

Former US international defender Alexi Lalas said allowing Berhalter to remain in the position risked squandering the opportunity represented by staging the 2026 World Cup, for which they qualify automatically as hosts.

“The summer of 2026 is an opportunity not just for American soccer but for the country to come together,” Lalas said. “And you need somebody that is going to pull people together.

“And right now, Gregg Berhalter, because of the fact that he has failed to a certain extent, has not given people hope we are headed in the right direction.

“He has become incredibly polarising because of the results.

“Because if this is as good as it gets, it’s not good enough. There’s plenty of excuses, but they don’t matter.”

Related stories

Related Topics

USA /

Copa America 2024 /

Gregg Berhalter

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohit Sharma after T20 World Cup 2024 triumph: Lot of time for me to sleep, for now I want live every second of this win
    PTI
  2. Copa America 2024: US coach Berhalter defiant over future after early exit
    AFP
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Sumit Nagal makes first-round exit
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner subdues feisty Hanfmann to reach second round
    Reuters
  5. Copa America 2024, Complete points table: Panama into first quarterfinals, USA out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: US coach Berhalter defiant over future after early exit
    AFP
  2. Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 round of 16: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ROU v NED
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Austria vs Turkey, round of 16; Predicted lineups, formations
    Team Sportstar
  4. Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 round of 16: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ROU v NED
    Team Sportstar
  5. Austria vs Turkey, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of AUT v TUR Round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohit Sharma after T20 World Cup 2024 triumph: Lot of time for me to sleep, for now I want live every second of this win
    PTI
  2. Copa America 2024: US coach Berhalter defiant over future after early exit
    AFP
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Sumit Nagal makes first-round exit
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner subdues feisty Hanfmann to reach second round
    Reuters
  5. Copa America 2024, Complete points table: Panama into first quarterfinals, USA out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment