Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 round of 16: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ROU v NED

The Netherlands might have emerged from a disappointing performance in the group phase of the European Championship with a favourable pairing but it will be wary of Romania when they meet on Tuesday in Munich in the round of 16.

Romania has also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10. Its sole success was a Euro 2008 qualifier, won 1-0 in Constanta. It is without left back Nicusor Bancu who is suspended after collecting two yellow cards.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman’s own concerns will be about his midfield where Joey Veerman was unceremoniously replaced after 35 minutes in the last game.

There has been much soul-searching from the Netherlands after its three games, with captain Virgil van Dijk making an astonishing admission that perhaps they had over-estimated their own ability.

Forward Cody Gakpo has scored twice and Memphis Depay once in the tournament and substitute attacker Wout Weghorst has often proved to be the man for the big occasion when needed.

ROMANIA VS NETHERLANDS PREDICTED LINEUPS

Romania predcited lineup (4-3-3): Nita, Mogos, Dragusin, Burca, Ratiu, R. Marin, S. Marin, Stanciu, Hagi, Dragus, Coman

Netherlands predicted lineup (4-3-3): Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake, Schouten, Simons, Reijnders, Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

(With inputs from Reuters)