MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Costa Rica vs Paraguay Group D match?

While Falcon has been a part of the match officials in other games in the ongoing tournament as the fourth official, this will be his debut as the on ground referee in the competition.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 18:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Argentine referee Yael Falcon
FILE PHOTO: Argentine referee Yael Falcon | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Argentine referee Yael Falcon | Photo Credit: AFP

Costa Rica and Paraguay face off each other in the Group D Copa America 2024 match on Tuesday at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Officiating the match will be Argentinian referee Yael Falcon. He has been a FIFA referee since 2022, and made his league debut last year.

While Falcon has been a part of the match officials in other games in the ongoing tournament as the fourth official, this will be his debut as the on ground referee in the competition.

Match officials for Costa Rica vs Paraguay
Referee: Yael Falcon (ARG)
Assistant Referees: Facundo Rodriguez (ARG), Maximiliano Del Yesso (ARG)
Fourth Official: Ivo Mendez (BOL)
Fifth Official: Edwar Saavedra (BOL)
VAR: Leodan Gonzalez (URU)
AVAR: Carlos Lopez (VEN)

Related Topics

Costa Rica /

Paraguay /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
  3. F1: Former Mercedes engine chief Cowell joins Aston Martin
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: Testers aim to leave no doping cheat undetected at Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Costa Rica vs Paraguay Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
  3. Costa Rica vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head ahead of CRC v PAR Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Costa Rica vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CRC v PAR Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
  3. F1: Former Mercedes engine chief Cowell joins Aston Martin
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: Testers aim to leave no doping cheat undetected at Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment