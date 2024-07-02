Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Costa Rica vs Paraguay Group D match?

Costa Rica and Paraguay face off each other in the Group D Copa America 2024 match on Tuesday at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Officiating the match will be Argentinian referee Yael Falcon. He has been a FIFA referee since 2022, and made his league debut last year.
While Falcon has been a part of the match officials in other games in the ongoing tournament as the fourth official, this will be his debut as the on ground referee in the competition.
Match officials for Costa Rica vs Paraguay
