Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Costa Rica vs Paraguay Group D match?

Costa Rica and Paraguay face off each other in the Group D Copa America 2024 match on Tuesday at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Officiating the match will be Argentinian referee Yael Falcon. He has been a FIFA referee since 2022, and made his league debut last year.

While Falcon has been a part of the match officials in other games in the ongoing tournament as the fourth official, this will be his debut as the on ground referee in the competition.