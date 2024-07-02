MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia

Speaking to Portuguese public broadcaster RTP after the penalty-shootout victory over Slovenia on Monday, Ronaldo said: “It is, without doubt, my last European Championship.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 18:03 IST , Hamburg, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AP
Ronaldo, who is one of the most prolific scorers in football and has a record 14 goals at European Championships
Ronaldo, who is one of the most prolific scorers in football and has a record 14 goals at European Championships | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ronaldo, who is one of the most prolific scorers in football and has a record 14 goals at European Championships | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed this year’s European Championship will be the last of his career.

The Portugal superstar, who is 39, is playing at the Euros for a record sixth time and has helped his country reach the quarterfinals — where Kylian Mbappé and France await in Hamburg on Friday.

Speaking to Portuguese public broadcaster RTP after the penalty-shootout victory over Slovenia on Monday, Ronaldo said: “It is, without doubt, my last European Championship.

“But I’m not emotional about that. I’m moved by all that football means — by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm for seeing my supporters, my family, the affection people have for me.”

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo bursts into tears after missing penalty in Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024

Ronaldo, who is one of the most prolific scorers in football and has a record 14 goals at European Championships, said his main motivation now was “making people happy.” He was reduced to tears during the Slovenia game after having a penalty saved in extra time.

“It’s not about leaving the world of football,” he said. “What else is there for me to do or win? It’s not going to come down to one point more or one point less.”

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
  3. F1: Former Mercedes engine chief Cowell joins Aston Martin
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: Testers aim to leave no doping cheat undetected at Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
  2. Costa Rica vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head ahead of CRC v PAR Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Costa Rica vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CRC v PAR Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
  5. Costa Rica vs Paraguay LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: Where, when to watch CRC vs PAR Group D match? Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
  3. F1: Former Mercedes engine chief Cowell joins Aston Martin
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: Testers aim to leave no doping cheat undetected at Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment