VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo bursts into tears after missing penalty in Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024

Portugal captain Cristiano was seen crying inconsolably after missing a penalty in the Portugal vs Slovenia match of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Germany on Sunday.
Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo’s mother, who was also present in the stadium got emotional after her son broke down, following the miss. Portugal remains locked at 0-0 in the knockout game against Slovenia, which is playing its first Euros in 22 years.
