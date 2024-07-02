MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo bursts into tears after missing penalty in Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was seen crying inconsolably after missing a penalty in the Portugal vs Slovenia match of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Germany on Sunday.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 02:52 IST

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Slovenia - Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Germany - July 1, 2024 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected at half time of extra time REUTERS/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Slovenia - Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Germany - July 1, 2024 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected at half time of extra time REUTERS/Lee Smith | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH
infoIcon

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Slovenia - Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Germany - July 1, 2024 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected at half time of extra time REUTERS/Lee Smith | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH

Portugal captain Cristiano was seen crying inconsolably after missing a penalty in the Portugal vs Slovenia match of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Germany on Sunday.

FOR VIEWERS IN THE UK

FOR VIEWERS IN THE US

Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo’s mother, who was also present in the stadium got emotional after her son broke down, following the miss. Portugal remains locked at 0-0 in the knockout game against Slovenia, which is playing its first Euros in 22 years.

