MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Costa Rica vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CRC v PAR Group D match

Here’s a look at which players will miss the Costa Rica vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match, and how the teams can possibly set up.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 17:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Andres Cubas of Paraguay controls the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil.
Andres Cubas of Paraguay controls the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Andres Cubas of Paraguay controls the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Costa Rica will play a must-win match against Paraguay in a Group D fixture of the Copa America 2024 on Tuesday at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

There aren’t any players missing out the match due to injuries so far. However, Costa Rica’s Manfred Ugalde and Paraguay’s Andres Cubas will miss the fixture.

While Ugalde’s two yellow cards - one against Colombia and one against Brazil - has accumulated into a one-match suspension, Cubas was shown the red card during Paraguay’s 1-4 defeat to Brazil.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Costa Rica (3-4-2-1): Sequeira (GK), Calvo, Vargas, Mitchell, Lassiter, Aguilera, Galo, Quiros, Madrigal, Zamora, Duran

Paraguay (4-2-3-1): Moringo (GK), Espinoza, Alderete, Balbuena, Velazquez, Villasanti, Caballero, Almiron, Enciso, Bobadilla, Arce

Related Topics

Costa Rica /

Paraguay /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
  2. F1: Former Mercedes engine chief Cowell joins Aston Martin
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
  4. Paris 2024: Testers aim to leave no doping cheat undetected at Olympics
    AP
  5. Dandu Laxmi Siri aims to conquer new heights under Sania Mirza’s guidance
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Costa Rica vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CRC v PAR Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
  3. Costa Rica vs Paraguay LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: Where, when to watch CRC vs PAR Group D match? Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Brazil vs Colombia Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of BRA v COL Group D match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
  2. F1: Former Mercedes engine chief Cowell joins Aston Martin
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
  4. Paris 2024: Testers aim to leave no doping cheat undetected at Olympics
    AP
  5. Dandu Laxmi Siri aims to conquer new heights under Sania Mirza’s guidance
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment