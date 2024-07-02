Costa Rica vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CRC v PAR Group D match

Costa Rica will play a must-win match against Paraguay in a Group D fixture of the Copa America 2024 on Tuesday at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
There aren’t any players missing out the match due to injuries so far. However, Costa Rica’s Manfred Ugalde and Paraguay’s Andres Cubas will miss the fixture.
While Ugalde’s two yellow cards - one against Colombia and one against Brazil - has accumulated into a one-match suspension, Cubas was shown the red card during Paraguay’s 1-4 defeat to Brazil.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Costa Rica (3-4-2-1): Sequeira (GK), Calvo, Vargas, Mitchell, Lassiter, Aguilera, Galo, Quiros, Madrigal, Zamora, Duran
Paraguay (4-2-3-1): Moringo (GK), Espinoza, Alderete, Balbuena, Velazquez, Villasanti, Caballero, Almiron, Enciso, Bobadilla, Arce
