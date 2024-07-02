MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Brazil vs Colombia Group D match?

Published : Jul 02, 2024 16:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Jesus Valenzuela points with his finger during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
infoIcon

Referee Jesus Valenzuela points with his finger during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Five-times World Cup champion Brazil and in-form Colombia meet in North California on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.

Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela will officiate the clash. Valenzuela is listed as an international referee for FIFA since 2013.

He made his officiating debut in the 2011–12 Venezuelan Primera División season, and on December 14, 2021, Valenzuela was named CONMEBOL‘s best referee for 2021 by the IFFHS.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (Venezuela)
Assistant referees: Jorge Urrego (Venezuela), Alberto Ponte (Venezuela)
Fourth Official: Augusto Arragon (Ecuador)
Fifth Official: Christian Lescano (Ecuador)
VAR: Mauro Vigiliano (Argentina)
Assistant VAR: Jon Ny Bossio (Peru)

