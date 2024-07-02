Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Brazil vs Colombia Group D match?

Five-times World Cup champion Brazil and in-form Colombia meet in North California on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.
Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela will officiate the clash. Valenzuela is listed as an international referee for FIFA since 2013.
He made his officiating debut in the 2011–12 Venezuelan Primera División season, and on December 14, 2021, Valenzuela was named CONMEBOL‘s best referee for 2021 by the IFFHS.
Complete list of match officials
