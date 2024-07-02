MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of BRA v COL Group D match

Vinicius Junior, on a yellow card, might not start as he faces the danger of being suspended for the quarterfinals should Brazil qualify

Published : Jul 02, 2024 16:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rodrygo of Brazil takes part in a training session ahead of their match against Colombia as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 at Levi’s Stadium on July 01, 2024, in Santa Clara, California.
Rodrygo of Brazil takes part in a training session ahead of their match against Colombia as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 at Levi’s Stadium on July 01, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Rodrygo of Brazil takes part in a training session ahead of their match against Colombia as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 at Levi’s Stadium on July 01, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Five-times World Cup champion Brazil and in-form Colombia meet in North California on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.

With Brazil’s quarterfinal place not confirmed, Dorival Junior is expected to field a full-strength team. However, Vinicius Junior and Lucas Paqueta, both on a yellow card, might not start as they face the danger of being suspended for the quarterfinals should the Selecao qualify.

Eder Militao and Wendell are also on yellow cards and in danger of being suspended for Brazil.

Colombia has already secured a place in the quarterfinals, which might prompt coach Nestor Lorenzo to rest skipper James Rodriguez, who was taken off with fewer than 20 minutes remaining against Costa Rica. However, Lorenzo said it was only as a precaution.

Three Colombians will miss the quarter-finals with a caution, as Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, and Jhon Cordoba are currently on one yellow card.

Ahead of the important Group D clash, Sportstar looks at the predicted lineups of both teams.

Brazil vs Colombia predicted lineups

Brazil predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson(GK); Danilo, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Gomes; Savio, Pereira, Rodrygo; Endrick

Colombia predicted lineup (4-3-3): Vargas(GK); Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Machado; Castano, Uribe, Arias; Sinisterra, Duran, Diaz

Related Topics

Brazil /

Colombia /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Who will replace Andy Murray in singles after his withdrawal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, July 2 schedule: Djokovic, Swiatek in first-round action; Murray replaced by Goffin
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ZIM: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana replace Samson, Dube, Jaiswal in India’s squad for first two T20Is
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray withdraws from singles tournament, to play only doubles with brother Jamie
    AP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of BRA v COL Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of BRA vs COL Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil vs Colombia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in BRA v COL, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Brazil and red-hot Colombia brace for heated Copa clash
    Reuters
  5. Son’s football academy in South Korea denies bullying allegations involving a coach and a young player
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Who will replace Andy Murray in singles after his withdrawal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, July 2 schedule: Djokovic, Swiatek in first-round action; Murray replaced by Goffin
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ZIM: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana replace Samson, Dube, Jaiswal in India’s squad for first two T20Is
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray withdraws from singles tournament, to play only doubles with brother Jamie
    AP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment