Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of BRA v COL Group D match

Five-times World Cup champion Brazil and in-form Colombia meet in North California on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.

With Brazil’s quarterfinal place not confirmed, Dorival Junior is expected to field a full-strength team. However, Vinicius Junior and Lucas Paqueta, both on a yellow card, might not start as they face the danger of being suspended for the quarterfinals should the Selecao qualify.

Eder Militao and Wendell are also on yellow cards and in danger of being suspended for Brazil.

Colombia has already secured a place in the quarterfinals, which might prompt coach Nestor Lorenzo to rest skipper James Rodriguez, who was taken off with fewer than 20 minutes remaining against Costa Rica. However, Lorenzo said it was only as a precaution.

Three Colombians will miss the quarter-finals with a caution, as Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, and Jhon Cordoba are currently on one yellow card.

Ahead of the important Group D clash, Sportstar looks at the predicted lineups of both teams.

Brazil vs Colombia predicted lineups

Brazil predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson(GK); Danilo, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Gomes; Savio, Pereira, Rodrygo; Endrick

Colombia predicted lineup (4-3-3): Vargas(GK); Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Machado; Castano, Uribe, Arias; Sinisterra, Duran, Diaz