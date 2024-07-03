As the Euro 2024 round of 16 stage comes to an end there have been a total of 100 goals already scored in the tournament, averaging 2.28 goals per match and a goal in every 40 minutes.
Germany, Spain, Portugal, France, England, Switzerland, Netherlands and Turkey have made it to the quarterfinals which begins on July 5.
Take a look at the top goal scorers, assist leaders and teams with most goals in Euro 2024 so far:
EURO 2024 TOP SCORERS
|Player
|Country
|Matches Played
|Goals
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|Georges Mikautadze
|Georgia
|4
|3
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|4
|3
|Ivan Schranz
|Slovakia
|4
|3
|Donyell Malen
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|Fabian Ruiz
|Spain
|3
|2
|Harry Kane
|England
|4
|2
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|4
|2
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|4
|2
|Niklas Fullkrug
|Germany
|4
|2
|Merih Demiral
|Turkiye
|4
|2
|Razvan Marin
|Romania
|4
|2
EURO 2024 ASSIST LEADERS
|Player
|Country
|Matches Played
|Assists
|Fabian Ruiz
|Spain
|3
|2
|Lamine Yamal
|Spain
|4
|2
|Xavi Simons
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|Michel Aebischer
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|Nathan Ake
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|Remo Frueler
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|Alexander Prass
|Austria
|4
|2
|Dennis Man
|Romania
|4
|2
|Ante Budimir
|Croatia
|3
|2
|Juraj Kucka
|Slovakia
|4
|3
LAST EIGHT TEAMS WITH MOST GOALS
- Germany - 10 goals
- Spain - 9 goals
- Netherlands - 7 goals
- Switzerland - 7 goals
- Turkey - 7 goals
- Portugal - 5 goals
- England - 4 goals
- France - 3 goals
