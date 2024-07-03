As the Euro 2024 round of 16 stage comes to an end there have been a total of 100 goals already scored in the tournament, averaging 2.28 goals per match and a goal in every 40 minutes.

Germany, Spain, Portugal, France, England, Switzerland, Netherlands and Turkey have made it to the quarterfinals which begins on July 5.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF EURO 2024 QUARTERFINALS

Take a look at the top goal scorers, assist leaders and teams with most goals in Euro 2024 so far:

EURO 2024 TOP SCORERS

Player Country Matches Played Goals Cody Gakpo Netherlands 4 3 Georges Mikautadze Georgia 4 3 Jamal Musiala Germany 4 3 Ivan Schranz Slovakia 4 3 Donyell Malen Netherlands 3 2 Fabian Ruiz Spain 3 2 Harry Kane England 4 2 Jude Bellingham England 4 2 Kai Havertz Germany 4 2 Niklas Fullkrug Germany 4 2 Merih Demiral Turkiye 4 2 Razvan Marin Romania 4 2

EURO 2024 ASSIST LEADERS

Player Country Matches Played Assists Fabian Ruiz Spain 3 2 Lamine Yamal Spain 4 2 Xavi Simons Netherlands 4 2 Michel Aebischer Switzerland 4 2 Nathan Ake Netherlands 4 2 Remo Frueler Switzerland 4 2 Alexander Prass Austria 4 2 Dennis Man Romania 4 2 Ante Budimir Croatia 3 2 Juraj Kucka Slovakia 4 3

LAST EIGHT TEAMS WITH MOST GOALS