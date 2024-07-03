WATCH: Merih Demiral scores second fastest goal in European Championship history in Austria vs Turkiye Euro 2024 round of 16 match

Turkiye’s Mehir Demiral scored the second-fastest goal in the history of the European Championships, scoring after 57 seconds in his side’s round of 16 clash against Austria on Wednesday.
In the opening minute of the match, a corner for Turkiye was not properly cleared away by the Austrian defence and goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, causing the ball to fall to to Demiral who blasted the ball into an empty net.
Watch the goal here:
