Turkiye’s Mehir Demiral scored the second-fastest goal in the history of the European Championships, scoring after 57 seconds in his side’s round of 16 clash against Austria on Wednesday.
In the opening minute of the match, a corner for Turkiye was not properly cleared away by the Austrian defence and goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, causing the ball to fall to to Demiral who blasted the ball into an empty net.
Earlier in the tournament, Nedim Bajrami of Albania scored the fastest goal in the history of the competition in its group stage clash against Italy at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Sunday.
Bajrami found the net after just 23 seconds.
FASTEST GOALS IN EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- 0.23 - Nedim Bajrami (Italy vs Albania on June 16, 2024)
- 0.57- Mehir Demiral (Austria vs Turkiye on July 3, 2024)
- 01:05 – Dmitri Kirichenko (Russia vs Greece on June 20, 2004)
- 01:13 - Youri Tielemans (Belgium vs Romania on June 23, 2024)
- 01:22 – Emil Forsberg (Sweden vs Poland on June 23, 2021)
- 01:31 - Kvara Kvaratskhelia (Georgia vs Portugal on June 26, 2024)
- 01:39 – Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark vs Belgium on June 17, 2021)
- 01:40 – Robert Lewandowski (Poland vs Portugal on June 30, 2016)
- 01:57 – Luke Shaw (England vs Italy on July 11, 2021)
- 01:58 – Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland vs France on June 26, 2016)
- 02:08 – Sergei Aleinikov (USSR vs England on June 18, 1988)
- 02:14 – Alan Shearer (England vs Germany on June 26, 1996)
- 02:14 – Petr Jirácek (Czech Republic vs Greece on June 12, 2012)
- 02:25 – Michael Owen (England vs Portugal on June 24, 2004)
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024: Who has scored the fastest goal in Euros after Merih Demiral scores for Turkiye against Austria?
- WATCH: Merih Demiral scores second fastest goal in European Championship history in Austria vs Turkiye Euro 2024 round of 16 match
- LIVE Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT 0-1 TUR; Demiral scores second fastest goal in Euros history
- Austria vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 round of 16: Demiral scores second-fastest goal in Euros history; Major talking points from AUT v TUR
- Wimbledon 2024, Day 2 Highlights: Djokovic, Swiatek move to second round; Rublev, Vondrousova knocked out
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE