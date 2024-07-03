Turkiye’s Mehir Demiral scored the second-fastest goal in the history of the European Championships, scoring after 57 seconds in his side’s round of 16 clash against Austria on Wednesday.

In the opening minute of the match, a corner for Turkiye was not properly cleared away by the Austrian defence and goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, causing the ball to fall to to Demiral who blasted the ball into an empty net.

Earlier in the tournament, Nedim Bajrami of Albania scored the fastest goal in the history of the competition in its group stage clash against Italy at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Sunday.

Bajrami found the net after just 23 seconds.

FASTEST GOALS IN EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS