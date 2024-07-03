MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Austria vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 round of 16: Demiral scores second-fastest goal in Euros history; Major talking points from AUT v TUR

Take a look at the major talking points from the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Austria and Turkiye being played at the Leipzig Stadium.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 00:19 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Turkiye’s Merih Demiral celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Austria during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024.
Turkiye’s Merih Demiral celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Austria during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Turkiye’s Merih Demiral celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Austria during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

High-flying Austria is taking on Turkiye in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match at Leipzig Stadium on Wednesday, as both side eye a spot in the last-eight.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | AUSTRIA VS TURKIYE LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Sportstar looks at the major talking points from the match:

MICHAEL GREGORITSCH GETS ONE BACK FOR AUSTRIA

A corner from Marcel Sabitzer was flicked into the far post with a header by Stefan Posch, where Michael Gregoritsch had an easy tap in.

DEMIRAL MAKES IT TWO

Merih Demiral doubled the lead for Turkiye in the 59th minute after slotting in a header at the near post, after jumping the highest in between two Austrian defenders.

MERIH DEMIRAL SCORES SECOND FASTEST GOAL IN EUROS HISTORY

Turkiye’s Mehir Demiral scored the second-fastest goal in the history of the European Championships, scoring after 57 seconds.

In the opening minute of the match, a corner for Turkiye was not properly cleared away by the Austrian defence and goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, causing the ball to fall to to Demiral who blasted the ball into an empty net.

SEVEN OF TURKIYE’S PLAYERS ARE ON A YELLOW CARD

Seven players in Turkiye’s starting lineup are on a yellow and risk missing out on their next match if they advance to the quarterfinal. Many of the players were booked during Turkiye’s match against Czechia, which broke the record for most cards dished out in a single match in Euros history with 18 (16 yellows and two reds). 

Turkiye beat Czechia 2-1, but its celebration of making the knockouts was cut short by a brawl on the pitch.

HAKAN CALHANOGLU MISSES THE MATCH

Turkish skipper Hakan Calhanoglu who has started Turkiye’s all three group stage matches in the ongoing European Championship is not even in the squad for the crucial knockout match.

The 30-year-old player received a yellow card in Turkiye’s last group stage match against Czech Republic.

Earlier in the tournament, Calhanoglu picked up his first caution late on in the opening 3-1 win over Georgia for a clumsy tackle on Giorgi Kochorashvili.

According to UEFA rules a player is suspended if he gets two yellow cards.

Apart from Calhanoglu, Turkiye will also miss the services of Samet Akaydin due to suspension, while Austria will be without winger Patrick Wimmer.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT 1-2 TUR; Gregoritsch pulls one back
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Day 2 Highlights: Djokovic, Swiatek move to second round; Rublev, Vondrousova knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Austria vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 round of 16: Demiral scores second-fastest goal in Euros history; Major talking points from AUT v TUR
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Netherlands’ Gakpo joins the lead with Germany’s Musiala and Mikautadze of Georgia
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Merih Demiral scores second fastest goal in European Championship history in Austria vs Turkiye Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WATCH: Merih Demiral scores second fastest goal in European Championship history in Austria vs Turkiye Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Who has scored the fastest goal in Euros after Merih Demiral scores for Turkiye against Austria?
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Austria vs Turkey, Euro 2024 round of 16 match in pictures; Photo gallery from AUT v TUR
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  4. Austria vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 round of 16: Demiral scores second-fastest goal in Euros history; Major talking points from AUT v TUR
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Netherlands powers into quarterfinals with 3-0 win over Romania
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT 1-2 TUR; Gregoritsch pulls one back
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Day 2 Highlights: Djokovic, Swiatek move to second round; Rublev, Vondrousova knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Austria vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 round of 16: Demiral scores second-fastest goal in Euros history; Major talking points from AUT v TUR
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Netherlands’ Gakpo joins the lead with Germany’s Musiala and Mikautadze of Georgia
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Merih Demiral scores second fastest goal in European Championship history in Austria vs Turkiye Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment