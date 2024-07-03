MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024, round of 16: Who is Merih Demiral, the Turkish goalscoring hero in Austria vs Turkiye?

Turkish defender Mehir Demiral scored the fastest goal in the history of the European Championship knockouts, scoring after 57 seconds to give his side the advantage.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 02:13 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Turkey’s Merih Demiral celebrates scoring their second goal.
Turkey’s Merih Demiral celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Turkey’s Merih Demiral celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Austria and Turkiye are locked in a crucial contest of round of 16 in Euro 2024 at the Read Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany on Wednesday.

Turkish defender Mehir Demiral scored the second-fastest goal in the history of the European Championships, scoring after 57 seconds to give his side the advantage.

In the opening minute of the match, a corner for Turkiye was not properly cleared away by the Austrian defence after goalkeeper Patrick Pentz made a save, and the ball fell to Demiral who blasted the ball into an empty net.

AUSTRIA VS TURKIYE HIGHLIGHTS

In the second half, the 26-year-old rose the highest to meet another corner and guide it past Austrian custodian Patrick Pentz to extend Turkiye’s lead.

He became the second player in the ongoing European Championship to score two goals in the same match.



He became the second player in the ongoing European Championship to score two goals in the same match.

Demiral plays as a centre-back for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

He is a product of the Fenerbahçe youth system, Demiral was signed by Portuguese side Alcanenense in 2016.

After spells in Portugal and Turkiye, he moved to Serie A club Sassuolo in in January of 2019.

On 5 July 2019, Juventus officially announced the signing of Demiral from Sassuolo, on a five-year contract, where he played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The defender scored his first goal for Old Lady on 12 January 2020, the opener in a 2–1 away win over Roma, which saw Juventus .

Demiral also played for Serie A side Atalanta before moving to Al-Ahli during the summer transfer window of 2023.

He made his debut for Turkiye on 20 November 2018 in a friendly against Ukraine, as an 85th-minute substitute for Mert Muldur.

On 11 June 2021, Demiral scored an own goal in a 3–0 defeat against Italy in the first game of the UEFA Euro 2020 campaign.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

