Euro 2024, round of 16: Who is Merih Demiral, the Turkish goalscoring hero in Austria vs Turkiye?

Austria and Turkiye are locked in a crucial contest of round of 16 in Euro 2024 at the Read Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany on Wednesday.

Turkish defender Mehir Demiral scored the second-fastest goal in the history of the European Championships, scoring after 57 seconds to give his side the advantage.

In the opening minute of the match, a corner for Turkiye was not properly cleared away by the Austrian defence after goalkeeper Patrick Pentz made a save, and the ball fell to Demiral who blasted the ball into an empty net.

In the second half, the 26-year-old rose the highest to meet another corner and guide it past Austrian custodian Patrick Pentz to extend Turkiye’s lead.

He beacame the second player in the ongoing European Championship to score two goals in the same match.

Demiral plays as a centre-back for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

He is a product of the Fenerbahçe youth system, Demiral was signed by Portuguese side Alcanenense in 2016.

After spells in Portugal and Turkiye, he moved to Serie A club Sassuolo in in January of 2019.

On 5 July 2019, Juventus officially announced the signing of Demiral from Sassuolo, on a five-year contract, where he played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The defender scored his first goal for Old Lady on 12 January 2020, the opener in a 2–1 away win over Roma, which saw Juventus .

Demiral also played for Serie A side Atalanta before moving to Al-Ahli during the summer transfer window of 2023.

He made his debut for Turkiye on 20 November 2018 in a friendly against Ukraine, as an 85th-minute substitute for Mert Muldur.

On 11 June 2021, Demiral scored an own goal in a 3–0 defeat against Italy in the first game of the UEFA Euro 2020 campaign.