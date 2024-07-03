With the Euro 2024 round of 16 finished, eight teams have confirmed their places in the second round of knockout stages (quarterfinal) of this edition of the tournament in Germany.
ALSO READ |
Here are all the Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures of Euro 2024.
Quarterfinal
QF 1
QF 2
QF 3
QF 4
Semifinals
The first (QF 1) and second quarterfinal (QF 2) winners will play in the first semifinal.
The third (QF 3) and fourth quarterfinal (QF 4) winner will play in the second semifinal.
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024, round of 16: Who is Merih Demiral, the Turkish goalscoring hero in Austria vs Turkiye?
- Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Ronaldo vs Mbappe confirmed in last eight; Full list of fixtures
- Austria vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 round of 16: Demiral scores second-fastest goal in Euros history; Major talking points from AUT v TUR
- LIVE Austria vs Turkey, Euro 2024 round of 16 match in pictures; Photo gallery from AUT v TUR
- Austria vs Turkey LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch AUT v TUR; Preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE