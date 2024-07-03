Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Ronaldo vs Mbappe confirmed in last eight; Full list of fixtures

With the Euro 2024 round of 16 finished, eight teams have confirmed their places in the second round of knockout stages (quarterfinal) of this edition of the tournament in Germany.

Here are all the Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures of Euro 2024.

Quarterfinal

QF 1 Germany is set to play Spain in the first quarterfinal QF 2 Portugal will face France in the second quarterfinal QF 3 England and Switzerland are confirmed to play the third quarterfinal QF 4 Netherlands and Turkiye will play in the fourth quarterfinal

Semifinals

The first (QF 1) and second quarterfinal (QF 2) winners will play in the first semifinal.

The third (QF 3) and fourth quarterfinal (QF 4) winner will play in the second semifinal.