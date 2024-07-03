MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Ronaldo vs Mbappe confirmed in last eight; Full list of fixtures

Here are all the quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures of Euro 2024 after the end of round of 16.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 02:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (l) and Kylian Mbappe of France (r).
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (l) and Kylian Mbappe of France (r). | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (l) and Kylian Mbappe of France (r). | Photo Credit: AP

With the Euro 2024 round of 16 finished, eight teams have confirmed their places in the second round of knockout stages (quarterfinal) of this edition of the tournament in Germany.

ALSO READ |

Here are all the Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures of Euro 2024.

Quarterfinal

QF 1
Germany is set to play Spain in the first quarterfinal
QF 2
Portugal will face France in the second quarterfinal
QF 3
England and Switzerland are confirmed to play the third quarterfinal
QF 4
Netherlands and Turkiye will play in the fourth quarterfinal

Semifinals

The first (QF 1) and second quarterfinal (QF 2) winners will play in the first semifinal.

The third (QF 3) and fourth quarterfinal (QF 4) winner will play in the second semifinal.

