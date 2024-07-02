MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs Colombia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in BRA v COL, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Colombia at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 

Published : Jul 02, 2024 15:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vinicius Junior of Brazil takes part in a training session ahead of their match against Colombia as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 at Levi’s Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Vinicius Junior of Brazil takes part in a training session ahead of their match against Colombia as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 at Levi’s Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Vinicius Junior of Brazil takes part in a training session ahead of their match against Colombia as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 at Levi’s Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

PREVIEW

Five-times World Cup champion Brazil and in-form Colombia meet in North California on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.

Colombia is arguably the hottest team in the Americas, with an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins and undefeated in its last 25 matches.

Its last defeat was over two years ago, a 1-0 loss to Argentina, which effectively ended its 2022 World Cup qualification hopes.

Colombia fired manager Reinaldo Rueda and brought back Nestor Lorenzo, a former Argentine player who worked for several years as Jose Pekerman’s assistant when he was in charge.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match kick off?
The Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match will kick off on Wednesday, July 3 (6:30 AM IST) at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2)

