Brazil vs Colombia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in BRA v COL, Preview

Five-times World Cup champion Brazil and in-form Colombia meet in North California on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.
Colombia is arguably the hottest team in the Americas, with an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins and undefeated in its last 25 matches.
Its last defeat was over two years ago, a 1-0 loss to Argentina, which effectively ended its 2022 World Cup qualification hopes.
Colombia fired manager Reinaldo Rueda and brought back Nestor Lorenzo, a former Argentine player who worked for several years as Jose Pekerman’s assistant when he was in charge.
