Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of BRA vs COL Group D match

Five-times World Cup champion Brazil and in-form Colombia meet in North California on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.
Colombia, which is in red-hot form, will be exercising caution against a Brazil team, which picked form at just the right time, thrashing Paraguay 4-1 in their last outing.
As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Brazil enjoys a superior win record against the Los Cafeteros. The last time both teams met was in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match, where Colombia notched a 2-1 win.
Ahead of the crucial Group D clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record between the teams.
Brazil vs Colombia head-to-head record
Matches: 36
Brazil: 21
Draws: 11
Colombia: 4
Brazil vs Colombia: Last five meetings
