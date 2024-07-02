MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of BRA vs COL Group D match

The last time both teams met was in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match, where Colombia notched a 2-1 win.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 15:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Brazil’s Vinicius Junior, right, and Colombia’s Davison Sanchez battle for the ball during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
FILE - Brazil’s Vinicius Junior, right, and Colombia’s Davison Sanchez battle for the ball during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Brazil’s Vinicius Junior, right, and Colombia’s Davison Sanchez battle for the ball during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Five-times World Cup champion Brazil and in-form Colombia meet in North California on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.

Colombia, which is in red-hot form, will be exercising caution against a Brazil team, which picked form at just the right time, thrashing Paraguay 4-1 in their last outing.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Brazil enjoys a superior win record against the Los Cafeteros. The last time both teams met was in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match, where Colombia notched a 2-1 win.

Ahead of the crucial Group D clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record between the teams.

Brazil vs Colombia head-to-head record

Matches: 36

Brazil: 21

Draws: 11

Colombia: 4

Brazil vs Colombia: Last five meetings
November 16, 2023: Colombia 2-1 Brazil (FIFA World Cup)
November 11, 2021: Brazil 1-0 Colombia (FIFA World Cup)
October 10, 2021: Colombia 0-0 Brazil (FIFA World Cup)
June 23, 2021: Brazil 2-1 Colombia (Copa America)
September 6, 2019: Brazil 2-2 Colombia (International Friendly)

