Costa Rica vs Paraguay LIVE score, CRC 2-0 PAR, Copa America 2024: Alcocer scores shortly after Calvo to double Los Ticos’ ahead

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Costa Rica vs Paraguay Group D match in the Copa America 2024 at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Updated : Jul 03, 2024 06:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A general view of the Q2 stadium prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Costa Rica and Paraguay.
A general view of the Q2 stadium prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Costa Rica and Paraguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
A general view of the Q2 stadium prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Costa Rica and Paraguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2024

Follow LIVE update from the Brazil vs Colombia clash.

STARTING XIs

Costa Rica (3-4-3): Seqeuira (GK), Calvo (C), Vargas, Mitchell, Mora, Galo, Brenes, Taylor, Alcocer, Campbell, Madrigal
Paraguay (4-2-3-1): Morinigo (GK), Gimenez, Alderete, Balbuena (C), Velazquez, Villasanti, Bobadilla, Rosa, Enciso, Almiron, Bareiro

PREVIEW

The match is a dead rubber for Paraguay, the side languishing on the bottom rung in the group after consecutive losses to Colombia and Brazil.

However, a win can do wonders for the Costa Ricans. Currently placed third, the side has just the one point coming from a gritty goalless draw it pulled off against the heavyweight Brazil.

Costa Rica, behind Brazil on points and goal difference, would have to also depend on Colombia defeating the Brazilians by a significant margin.

LIVE STREAM INFO

Where and when will the Costa Rica vs Paraguay match kick off?
The match between Costa Rica and Paraguay will kick off at 6:30 am IST at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Costa Rica vs Paraguay in India?
There is no official announcement about the network that will telecast Copa America 2024 in India. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Costa Rica vs Paraguay in India?
There is no official announcement about the platform that will stream Copa America 2024 in India. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Costa Rica vs Paraguay in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecast across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2)

Costa Rica /

Paraguay /

Copa America 2024

