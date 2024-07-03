Paris Olympics 2024: No Messi in Argentina’s Olympic soccer squad; Alvarez, Otamendi selected

Lionel Messi won’t be in Argentina’s squad at the Olympics starting later this month in Paris.
Coach Javier Mascherano included four World Cup winners in the squad he announced on Tuesday, including striker Julian Alvarez and defender Nicolas Otamendi.
Messi, who has struggled with injuries this year, is now playing at the Copa America, aiming to defend the continental title he won in 2021. That victory served as a springboard for Argentina to lift the World Cup in 2022.
The 37-year-old superstar won the Olympic gold medal at Beijing in 2008.
Mascherano, who won the Olympic gold medal as a player in 2004 and ‘08, will add goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, Otamendi and Alvarez to his squad after Copa America is finished. Midfielder Claudio Echeverri, a recent signing for Manchester City from River Plate, will also join.
Argentina will play two friendlies in France before its Olympic soccer tournament opener against Morocco on July 24. Argentina and Morocco are in Group B along with Iraq and Ukraine.
