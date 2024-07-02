MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi back at training ahead of Argentina’s Copa America quarterfinal

Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side’s 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 13:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Argentina’s Lionel Messi sits on the bench before a Copa America Group A match against Peru in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi sits on the bench before a Copa America Group A match against Peru in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi sits on the bench before a Copa America Group A match against Peru in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina’s Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as it prepares to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarterfinals in Houston this week.

Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side’s 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.

ALSO READ: ARG can defend Copa America title but needs fine-tuning: Where Messi and Co are lacking after group stage

The Argentine football federation said the 37-year-old did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.

Argentina faces Ecuador on Thursday.

