Lionel Messi back at training ahead of Argentina’s Copa America quarterfinal

Argentina’s Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as it prepares to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarterfinals in Houston this week.
Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side’s 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.
ALSO READ: ARG can defend Copa America title but needs fine-tuning: Where Messi and Co are lacking after group stage
The Argentine football federation said the 37-year-old did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.
Argentina faces Ecuador on Thursday.
