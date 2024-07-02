Costa Rica vs Paraguay LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: Where, when to watch CRC vs PAR Group D match? Preview

Costa Rica and Paraguay face each other in their final Group D Copa America 2024 match on Tuesday at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
PREVIEW
The match is a dead rubber for Paraguay, the side languishing on the bottom rung in the group after consecutive losses to Colombia and Brazil.
However, a win can do wonders for the Costa Ricans. Currently placed third, the side has just the one point coming from a gritty goalless draw it pulled off against the heavyweight Brazil.
Costa Rica, behind Brazil on points and goal difference, would have to also depend on Colombia defeating the Brazilians by a significant margin.
LIVE STREAM INFO
Where and when will the Costa Rica vs Paraguay match kick off?
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Costa Rica vs Paraguay in India?
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Costa Rica vs Paraguay in India?
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Costa Rica vs Paraguay in USA?
Latest on Sportstar
- Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
- Dandu Laxmi Siri aims to conquer new heights under Sania Mirza’s guidance
- Indian football: Jamshedpur, Shillong added as venues for Durand Cup 2024 starting on July 27
- T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan, New Zealand, Ireland secure automatic qualification despite failing to make it to Super Eight
- ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC signs Barcelona and Arsenal youth product Jon Toral
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE