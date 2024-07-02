MagazineBuy Print

Costa Rica vs Paraguay LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: Where, when to watch CRC vs PAR Group D match? Preview

Take a look at the LIVE streaming and telecast information for the Costa Rica and Paraguay Group D clash in the Copa America 2024.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 17:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gustavo Alfaro, head coach of Costa Rica during a press conference ahead of their match against Paraguay.
Gustavo Alfaro, head coach of Costa Rica during a press conference ahead of their match against Paraguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Gustavo Alfaro, head coach of Costa Rica during a press conference ahead of their match against Paraguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Costa Rica and Paraguay face each other in their final Group D Copa America 2024 match on Tuesday at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

PREVIEW

The match is a dead rubber for Paraguay, the side languishing on the bottom rung in the group after consecutive losses to Colombia and Brazil.

However, a win can do wonders for the Costa Ricans. Currently placed third, the side has just the one point coming from a gritty goalless draw it pulled off against the heavyweight Brazil.

Costa Rica, behind Brazil on points and goal difference, would have to also depend on Colombia defeating the Brazilians by a significant margin.

LIVE STREAM INFO

Where and when will the Costa Rica vs Paraguay match kick off?
The match between Costa Rica and Paraguay will kick off at 6:30 am IST at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Costa Rica vs Paraguay in India?
There is no official announcement about the network that will telecast Copa America 2024 in India. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Costa Rica vs Paraguay in India?
There is no official announcement about the platform that will stream Copa America 2024 in India. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Costa Rica vs Paraguay in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecast across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2)

