Costa Rica vs Paraguay LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: Where, when to watch CRC vs PAR Group D match? Preview

Costa Rica and Paraguay face each other in their final Group D Copa America 2024 match on Tuesday at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

PREVIEW

The match is a dead rubber for Paraguay, the side languishing on the bottom rung in the group after consecutive losses to Colombia and Brazil.

However, a win can do wonders for the Costa Ricans. Currently placed third, the side has just the one point coming from a gritty goalless draw it pulled off against the heavyweight Brazil.

Costa Rica, behind Brazil on points and goal difference, would have to also depend on Colombia defeating the Brazilians by a significant margin.

LIVE STREAM INFO