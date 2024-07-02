MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan, New Zealand, Ireland secure automatic qualification despite failing to make it to Super Eight

Pakistan, New Zealand and Ireland secured automatic qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 16:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan, New Zealand and Ireland secured automatic qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka, despite failing to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Hosts India and Sri Lanka took up the first two automatic qualification spots for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, USA, Bangladesh, Afghanistan sealed the other remaining automatic qualification spots by virtue of qualifying for the Super Eights at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

With nine of the 12 automatic qualification spots occupied, New Zealand (sixth), Pakistan (seventh) and Ireland (11th) grabbed the remaining three spots by virtue of being the highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20I Team Rankings outside of those that have already qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup will also see participation from 20 teams. The remaining eight spots will be decided via the regional qualifiers.

Related Topics

Pakistan /

New Zealand /

Ireland /

T20 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian football: Jamshedpur, Shillong added as venues for Durand Cup 2024 starting on July 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan, New Zealand, Ireland secure automatic qualification despite failing to make it to Super Eight
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC signs Barcelona and Arsenal youth product Jon Toral
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Who will replace Andy Murray in singles after his withdrawal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024, July 2 schedule: Djokovic, Swiatek in first-round action; Murray replaced by Goffin
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan, New Zealand, Ireland secure automatic qualification despite failing to make it to Super Eight
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ZIM: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana replace Samson, Dube, Jaiswal in India’s squad for first two T20Is
    PTI
  3. India T20I schedule till 2026 T20 World Cup: How many matches will Men in Blue play before defending their title at home?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ZIM T20I series 2024 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND v ZIM, T20I series: Sikandar Raza to lead young Zimbabwe team against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian football: Jamshedpur, Shillong added as venues for Durand Cup 2024 starting on July 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan, New Zealand, Ireland secure automatic qualification despite failing to make it to Super Eight
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC signs Barcelona and Arsenal youth product Jon Toral
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Who will replace Andy Murray in singles after his withdrawal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024, July 2 schedule: Djokovic, Swiatek in first-round action; Murray replaced by Goffin
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment