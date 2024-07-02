MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Costa Rica vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head ahead of CRC v PAR Group D match

Take a look at how Costa Rica and Paraguay stand against each other before they meet in a Group D match in Copa America 2024.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 18:00 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Miguel Almiron of Paraguay after Paraguay’s 1-4 defeat to Brazil.
Miguel Almiron of Paraguay after Paraguay’s 1-4 defeat to Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Miguel Almiron of Paraguay after Paraguay’s 1-4 defeat to Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Costa Rica plays Paraguay on Tuesday in a Copa America 2024 Group D match at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Coming into this game, both sides will be confident of clinching the bragging rights as they sit very close to each other in the head-to-head record in all competitions in the recent past.

Costa Rica vs Paraguay head-to-head record
Played: 9
Costa Rica: 3
Draw: 3
Paraguay: 3
Last five meetings between Costa Rica and Paraguay:
June 4, 2016: CRC 0-0 PAR (Copa America)
March 26, 2015: CRC 0-0 PAR (International Friendly match)
March 5, 2014: CRC 2-1 PAR (International Friendly match)
August 11, 2010: PAR 2-0 CRC (International Friendly match)
Jul 8, 2004: CRC 0-1 PAR (Copa America)

Related Topics

Costa Rica /

Paraguay /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
  3. F1: Former Mercedes engine chief Cowell joins Aston Martin
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: Testers aim to leave no doping cheat undetected at Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
  2. Costa Rica vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head ahead of CRC v PAR Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Costa Rica vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for CRC v PAR Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
  5. Costa Rica vs Paraguay LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: Where, when to watch CRC vs PAR Group D match? Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
  3. F1: Former Mercedes engine chief Cowell joins Aston Martin
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: Testers aim to leave no doping cheat undetected at Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment