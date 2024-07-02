Costa Rica vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head ahead of CRC v PAR Group D match

Costa Rica plays Paraguay on Tuesday in a Copa America 2024 Group D match at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Coming into this game, both sides will be confident of clinching the bragging rights as they sit very close to each other in the head-to-head record in all competitions in the recent past.
Costa Rica vs Paraguay head-to-head record
Played: 9
Costa Rica: 3
Draw: 3
Paraguay: 3
Last five meetings between Costa Rica and Paraguay:
June 4, 2016: CRC 0-0 PAR (Copa America)
March 26, 2015: CRC 0-0 PAR (International Friendly match)
March 5, 2014: CRC 2-1 PAR (International Friendly match)
August 11, 2010: PAR 2-0 CRC (International Friendly match)
Jul 8, 2004: CRC 0-1 PAR (Copa America)
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
- Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
- F1: Former Mercedes engine chief Cowell joins Aston Martin
- Euro 2024: More changes to Mbappe face mask as France star’s problems persist
- Paris 2024: Testers aim to leave no doping cheat undetected at Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE