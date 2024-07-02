Romania vs Netherlands LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ROU v NED; Match preview

PREVIEW

The Netherlands might have emerged from a disappointing performance in the group phase of the European Championship with a favourable pairing but it will be wary of Romania when they meet on Tuesday in Munich in the round of 16.

The Dutch finished third in their group after losing to Austria in Berlin, but it could have turned out a lot worse after they avoided a potential meeting with England and got Romania in the first knockout round.

Romania is 40 spots below seventh-placed Netherlands in the FIFA rankings and has won only two of 19 games played in six Euros finals appearances.

Romania has also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10. Its sole success was a Euro 2008 qualifier, won 1-0 in Constanta.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

