Romania vs Netherlands LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ROU v NED; Match preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands at the Munich Football Arena.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 10:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands finished third in its group, behind Austria and France.
infoIcon

PREVIEW

The Netherlands might have emerged from a disappointing performance in the group phase of the European Championship with a favourable pairing but it will be wary of Romania when they meet on Tuesday in Munich in the round of 16.

The Dutch finished third in their group after losing to Austria in Berlin, but it could have turned out a lot worse after they avoided a potential meeting with England and got Romania in the first knockout round.

Romania is 40 spots below seventh-placed Netherlands in the FIFA rankings and has won only two of 19 games played in six Euros finals appearances.

Romania has also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10. Its sole success was a Euro 2008 qualifier, won 1-0 in Constanta.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Wary Netherlands looks to find rhythm against Romania

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Romania vs Netherlands Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick off?
The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands will kick off at 9:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, July 2 at the Munich Football Arena.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Romania vs Netherlands Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to livestream the Romania vs Netherlands Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from Reuters)

