T20 World Cup 2024: Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to host a ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening to felicitate the members of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team.

Several sources in the Board have confirmed to Sportstar that the Indian contingent, soon after reaching Delhi from Barbados on Thursday morning, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and later in the day, the team will board a chartered flight for Mumbai.

There are also plans to organise an open bus parade in the last one kilometre into the Wankhede Stadium, weather permitting. “This is a historic occasion and the BCCI wants to make sure that the fans get a chance to celebrate the success of the Indian team and that’s why an open bus parade, like the one happened in 2007, is being planned. However, keeping the traffic and security aspects in mind, the road show could happen only for a stretch of one kilometre through the Marine Drive,” a well-placed source told this publication.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya becomes No. 1 T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

The Wankhede Stadium is also being readied for the event. However, there is no clarity on whether the venue will be thrown open to the spectators like it happened in 2007 when the Indian team won the inaugural edition of the World T20.

The team, which was stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl, left for Delhi on a chartered flight in the early hours of Wednesday (local time) and the BCCI secretary also came forward to help the stranded Indian media personnel by offering them to fly with the Indian team on the special chartered flight.

About 20 media personnel from the country were also stuck in the Caribbeans as the airports were shut due to the inclement weather conditions.