Hardik Pandya becomes No. 1 T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya became the top-ranked all-rounder in men’s T20Is in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings update on Wednesday.

Pandya went level with Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga and became the first Indian man to become No.1 in the category. He had an impressive T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, scoring 144 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 151.57, and picking 11 wickets in eight games.

ALSO READ | Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned

In the final against South Africa, Hardik took the crucial wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller and successfully defended 16 runs off the last over to help India win its second T20 World Cup title.

Among other movements in the top 10 of the T20I all-rounder rankings, Marcus Stoinis, Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan and Liam Livingstone rose by one spot, while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi dropped four positions to move out of the top five.