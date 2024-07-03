MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hardik Pandya becomes No. 1 T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

Hardik Pandya went level with Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga and became the first Indian man to become No.1 in the category.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 15:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya poses with the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy, in Barbados.
Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya poses with the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy, in Barbados. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya poses with the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy, in Barbados. | Photo Credit: PTI

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya became the top-ranked all-rounder in men’s T20Is in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings update on Wednesday.

Pandya went level with Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga and became the first Indian man to become No.1 in the category. He had an impressive T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, scoring 144 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 151.57, and picking 11 wickets in eight games.

ALSO READ | Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned

In the final against South Africa, Hardik took the crucial wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller and successfully defended 16 runs off the last over to help India win its second T20 World Cup title.

Among other movements in the top 10 of the T20I all-rounder rankings, Marcus Stoinis, Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan and Liam Livingstone rose by one spot, while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi dropped four positions to move out of the top five.

ICC MEN’S T20I ALL-ROUNDER RANKINGS
1. Hardik Pandya (India)
1. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)
3. Marcus Stoinis (Australia)
4. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)
6. Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)
7. Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal)
8. Liam Livingstone (England)
9. Aiden Markram (South Africa)
10. Moeen Ali (England)

Related Topics

Hardik Pandya /

Wanindu Hasaranga /

Mohammad Nabi /

Marcus Stoinis /

Sikandar Raza /

Shakib Al Hasan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Murray to team up with Raducanu in mixed doubles
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Deepika Kumari remains positive ahead of her fourth Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Jyothi Yarraji won’t feel any pressure at maiden Olympics in Paris: Mentor and coach Ramesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel, Alireza shines in Superbet Classic chess
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Hardik Pandya becomes No. 1 T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Markram was brave, tactically astute while leading South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024: Graeme Smith
    PTI
  3. IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill-led new-look India lands in Harare for T20Is against Zimbabwe
    PTI
  4. Geoffrey Boycott reveals second cancer diagnosis
    AFP
  5. Against all odds: India fielding coach T Dilip’s non-linear progression to the top
    Tarun Shastry
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Murray to team up with Raducanu in mixed doubles
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Deepika Kumari remains positive ahead of her fourth Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Jyothi Yarraji won’t feel any pressure at maiden Olympics in Paris: Mentor and coach Ramesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel, Alireza shines in Superbet Classic chess
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment