Neeraj Chopra clarifies non-participation in Paris Diamond League, says it wasn’t part of his calendar

India ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clarified his non-participation in the Paris Diamond League on Wednesday and said that the competition was never part of his calendar.
“Just to clarify: the #ParisDL wasn’t part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven’t ‘withdrawn’ from it. I’m focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games. Thanks for your understanding and support, and wishing all the athletes competing all the best!” Chopra posted on social media platform X.
