Diamond League 2025 schedule: China to host opening two events, final in Zurich

Zurich will stage the two-day season finale of the 2025 Diamond League in August, while the competition will begin with two meets in China, organisers said on Wednesday.

The provisional calendar for the 16th edition of track and field’s premier one-day meeting series features 15 host cities across 14 countries and four continents.

Xiamen will host the opening event on April 26, a week before Shanghai/Suzhou. Meetings in Doha and Rabat are scheduled for May before the first European meet in Rome in June.

After events in Oslo, Stockholm and Paris, the competition will head to the United States, with the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon taking place in July.

Monaco, London, Silesia, Lausanne and Brussels will host meetings in July and August before Zurich stages the final (August 27-28) for the first time since 2022 in the build-up to the September 13-21 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 2025 edition of the Diamond League will hand out more than $9 million in prize money, a record for the tournament.