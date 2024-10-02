MagazineBuy Print

ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah regains top spot, Kohli back in Top 10, Jaiswal jumps to No.3

In team rankings, India was in the second spot with 120 rating points, separated from leader Australia by four points, while England remained in the third place with 108 points.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 15:38 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Kanpur: India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim on the fifth day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, in Kanpur, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.
Kanpur: India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim on the fifth day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, in Kanpur, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is back at the summit of the ICC Test bowling rankings following his match haul of six wickets in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

The 30-year-old replaced his India team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin - Player of the Series against Bangladesh - at the top of the chart.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja maintained his sixth place, while fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav stayed in 16th.

In batting, Player of the Match from the Kanpur Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal, moved to a career-high third position after just 11 Tests. Jaiswal played scintillating knocks of 72 and 51 and helped India win the rain-marred match by seven wickets.

With 792 rating points, the 22-year-old is behind second-placed Kane Williamson (829) and Joe Root (899).

ALSO READ: Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 - India beats South Africa in warm-up fixture as teams fine-tune ahead of tournament

Also, veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli is back in the top 10, gaining six places to rise to the sixth position after knocks of 47 and 29 in Kanpur.

Rishabh Pant, too, remained in the top 10, dropping three spots to ninth, with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on 15th and 16th, respectively.

As for the all-rounders, there has been no significant change in the rankings, with Jadeja holding the top spot, followed by Ashwin at second and Axar Patel at seventh.

In team rankings, India was in the second spot with 120 rating points, separated from leader Australia by four points, while England remained in the third place with 108 points.

Meanwhile, the Indians continued to rule the World Test Championship (WTC) table, having a point percentage of 74.24% after 11 fixtures, above second-placed Australia (62.50% in 12 Tests).

