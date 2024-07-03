MagazineBuy Print

Markram was brave, tactically astute while leading South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024: Graeme Smith

Published : Jul 03, 2024 15:19 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Aiden Markram of South Africa cuts a dejected figure. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Aiden Markram of South Africa cuts a dejected figure. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Aiden Markram was ‘brave’ and ‘tactically astute’ while leading South Africa to its first-ever appearance in the final of the T20 World Cup, which it narrowly lost to India last week at Barbados, said former skipper Graeme Smith on Wednesday.

South Africa had a near-perfect campaign in the T20 World Cup under Markram’s captaincy with its only defeat coming in the final when India pipped the Proteas by seven runs.

“Aiden was particularly good during the tournament. He was tactically astute, had good plans and was brave enough to make the big calls and then get all his players to commit to it,” said Smith in a media release.

ALSO READ | Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned

“We have, of course, seen Aiden captain in this manner before over the course of the past two SA20 seasons, leading the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back championship titles, but now he has transferred this experience to the international arena,” added Smith, who is SA20’s league commissioner.

Smith said SA20, in its two seasons so far, has been able to prepare the South African cricketers to be ready for pressure and challenges at the highest level.

“From the outset, the league, alongside Cricket South Africa, has wanted to provide South African cricketers with the opportunity to be exposed to a higher level of domestic cricket where the players are able to rub shoulders and learn from some of the best the game has to offer,” he said.

“Players are exposed to high-pressure and competitive cricket and this experience stood them in good stead in the US and Caribbean,” said one of the greatest South Africa captains.

Smith praised Ottneil Baartman for his impressive performances, particularly in the group stage, wherein the right-arm bowler produced measly spells.

“Ottneil is the epitome of a SA20 success story. A relatively unknown player before SA20 that has transformed and grown in confidence due to experiences with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape is phenomenal,” Smith said.

“Despite playing in his very first T20 World Cup, he backed his skills under immense pressure. The four wickets against the Netherlands and the last over against Nepal definitely stands out,” he added.

