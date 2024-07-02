WATCH: Anderson takes seven wickets in County game ahead of farewell Test against West Indies

England fast bowler James Anderson began his preparations for his farewell Test, set to be played next week against West Indies, with a seven-wicket haul during the County Championship game between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire on Tuesday.
Lancashire’s Anderson, playing a competitive game after nearly four months, picked up six wickets in his first spell of the match and reduced Nottinghamshire to 6/40.
The 41-year-old then returned for his second spell later and took one more wicket as Nottinghamshire got bowled out for 126 pursuing Lancashire’s first innings total of 353. Lancashire then pushed its opponents for a follow-on.
Nottinghamshire’s Ben Slater carried the bat after being 64 not out.
A week later on July 10, Anderson will play his 188th and final Test match, against West Indies at Lord’s. He had announced his retirement from international cricket in May earlier this year.
