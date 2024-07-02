MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sons of Vaughan and Flintoff likely to make England U19 Test debut together

Archie Vaughan, son of the former Ashes-winning England captain, was on Tuesday named in a 14-member squad that also includes 16-year-old Rocky Flintoff, who has already made his international debut in youth ODIs.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 19:47 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Archie Vaughan in action.
Archie Vaughan in action. | Photo Credit: Somerset Cricket X
infoIcon

Archie Vaughan in action. | Photo Credit: Somerset Cricket X

Fifteen years after England duo of Michael Vaughan and Andrew Flintoff ended their Test careers, their sons are likely to begin their journey in the traditional format at the age-group level in two Tests against Sri Lanka.

Archie Vaughan, son of the former Ashes-winning England captain, was on Tuesday named in a 14-member squad that also includes 16-year-old Rocky Flintoff, who has already made his international debut in youth ODIs.

Family connection runs deep in the squad that also features Farhan Ahmed, brother of current England leg-spinner Rehan and Jaydn Denly, the 17-year-old nephew of ex-England batter Joe Denly.

“They’ve helped me and given me more confidence in my leadership on and off the field, advising on bowling options and field placements,” skipper Hamza Shaikh told Warwickshire’s website.

Also read | India T20I schedule till 2026 T20 World Cup

“I like to think I’m a fairly calm guy and captaincy doesn’t faze me. I’m looking forward to the challenge and hopefully coming away with a series win.”

A top-order batter and off-spinner, Archie, 18, represented Somerset in his first professional contract earlier this season. He had been part of the county’s academy set-up at Taunton since 2020.

He is however yet to play for Somerset first-team. But at age-group level last week, he caught the attention with a 83-ball 85 for Young Lions Invitational XI in a warm-up match against the England U19 ODI squad, for whom Rocky, a right-handed allrounder, top-scored with 106.

Vaughan and Flintoff Sr had played 48 Tests together between 1999 and 2008.

England U19 side will take on Sri Lanka U19 in two Tests, at Wormsley from July 8-11, and Cheltenham from July 16-19.

England U19 Squad: Hamza Shaikh (c), Farhan Ahmed, Charlie Brand, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Kesh Fonseka, Alex French, Alex Green, Eddie Jack, Freddie McCann, Harry Moore, Noah Thain and Archie Vaughan.

Related Topics

Michael Vaughan /

Andrew Flintoff

