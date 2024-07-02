Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round

A defending champion losing in the opening round of a Grand Slam is a massive upset. At Wimbledon, this has been pretty rare.

On Tuesday, Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova became only the fourth player in the history of the grass Major to see her title defence end in the first round as she lost 6-4, 6-2 to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Here are the four players who won the singles title at Wimbledon and then lost in the opening round of the next edition:-

Manuel Santana (1967) - Lost 10-8, 6-3, 2-6, 8-6 to USA’s Charlie Pasarell

Spain’s Manuel Santana in action against USA’s Charlie Pasarell in first round of the Wimbledon championships on June 26, 1967. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Spain’s Manuel Santana emerged as a surprise champion at the 1966 edition (Pre-Open Era) as he took down sixth-seeded American Dennis Ralston 6-4, 11-9, 6-4 in the final.

However, in the next edition, his title defence ended with a tough 10-8, 6-3, 2-6, 8-6 loss to Charlie Pasarell, another American. Pasarell eventually lost in the fourth round.

Steffi Graf (1994) - Lost 7-5, 7-6(5) to USA’s Lori McNeil

Germany’s Steffi Graf (left) shakes hands with USA’s Lori McNeil (right) after losing *in first round of Wimbledon on June 21, 1994. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Steffi Graf was going for her fourth straight and overall, sixth Wimbledon title in 1994. The German was the top seed and heavy favourite to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish again.

However, in what is considered as one of the biggest upsets in Grand Slam history, USA’s Lori McNeil knocked out Graf 7-5, 7-6(5) in the first round.

McNeil went on to have her best campaign at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as she reached the semifinals where she lost to eventual champion - Spain’s Conchita Martinez.

Lleyton Hewitt (2003) - Lost 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-4 to Ivo Karlovic of Croatia

Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt (right) shakes hands with Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic (left) after defeat in first round of Wimbledon on June 23, 2003. | Photo Credit: AP

In 2002, Lleyton Hewitt had ended Australia’s 15-year-wait for a men’s singles champion at Wimbledon when he defeated Argentine David Nalbandian 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

However, his title defence did not last long as he went down 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-4 to Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic in the first round in 2003. Hewitt’s lost was particularly shocking as it was Karlovic’s first-ever main draw match at a Major and was ranked outside the Top 200 in ATP Rankings.

Marketa Vondrousova (Czechia) - Lost 6-4 , 6-2 to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova reacts during her first-round loss to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Czechia’s Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman in the Open Era to win Wimbledon last year as she defeated Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Leading up to this year’s edition, Vondrousova slipped during a warm-up event in Berlin. She walked to her bench holding her right hip and received medical treatment. She returned but after two games, retired from the second-round match against Anna Kalinskaya.

The win of her life ✨



21-year-old Jessica Bouzas Maneiro beats defending champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/16PSpOvi0I — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2024

Still, World No. 6 Vondrousova’s 6-4, 6-2 loss in the first round of The Championships on Tuesday came as a surprise. Her opponent, Bouzas Maneiro, is ranked 83rd in the world and had not won a main-draw match at a Major before this.