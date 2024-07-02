MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round

Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova became only the fourth player in the history of Wimbledon to see her title defence end in the first round as she lost 6-4, 6-2 to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 18:53 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova, the defending women’s singles champion, during her first-round loss to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova, the defending women’s singles champion, during her first-round loss to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova, the defending women’s singles champion, during her first-round loss to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A defending champion losing in the opening round of a Grand Slam is a massive upset. At Wimbledon, this has been pretty rare.

On Tuesday, Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova became only the fourth player in the history of the grass Major to see her title defence end in the first round as she lost 6-4, 6-2 to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Here are the four players who won the singles title at Wimbledon and then lost in the opening round of the next edition:-

Manuel Santana (1967) - Lost 10-8, 6-3, 2-6, 8-6 to USA’s Charlie Pasarell

Spain’s Manuel Santana in action against USA’s Charlie Pasarell in first round of the Wimbledon championships on June 26, 1967.
Spain’s Manuel Santana in action against USA’s Charlie Pasarell in first round of the Wimbledon championships on June 26, 1967. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

Spain’s Manuel Santana in action against USA’s Charlie Pasarell in first round of the Wimbledon championships on June 26, 1967. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Spain’s Manuel Santana emerged as a surprise champion at the 1966 edition (Pre-Open Era) as he took down sixth-seeded American Dennis Ralston 6-4, 11-9, 6-4 in the final.

However, in the next edition, his title defence ended with a tough 10-8, 6-3, 2-6, 8-6 loss to Charlie Pasarell, another American. Pasarell eventually lost in the fourth round.

Steffi Graf (1994) - Lost 7-5, 7-6(5) to USA’s Lori McNeil

Germany’s Steffi Graf (left) shakes hands with USA’s Lori McNeil (right) after losing *in first round of Wimbledon on June 21, 1994.
Germany’s Steffi Graf (left) shakes hands with USA’s Lori McNeil (right) after losing *in first round of Wimbledon on June 21, 1994. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

Germany’s Steffi Graf (left) shakes hands with USA’s Lori McNeil (right) after losing *in first round of Wimbledon on June 21, 1994. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Steffi Graf was going for her fourth straight and overall, sixth Wimbledon title in 1994. The German was the top seed and heavy favourite to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish again.

However, in what is considered as one of the biggest upsets in Grand Slam history, USA’s Lori McNeil knocked out Graf 7-5, 7-6(5) in the first round.

McNeil went on to have her best campaign at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as she reached the semifinals where she lost to eventual champion - Spain’s Conchita Martinez.

Lleyton Hewitt (2003) - Lost 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-4 to Ivo Karlovic of Croatia

Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt (right) shakes hands with Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic (left) after defeat in first round of Wimbledon on June 23, 2003.
Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt (right) shakes hands with Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic (left) after defeat in first round of Wimbledon on June 23, 2003. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt (right) shakes hands with Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic (left) after defeat in first round of Wimbledon on June 23, 2003. | Photo Credit: AP

In 2002, Lleyton Hewitt had ended Australia’s 15-year-wait for a men’s singles champion at Wimbledon when he defeated Argentine David Nalbandian 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

However, his title defence did not last long as he went down 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-4 to Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic in the first round in 2003. Hewitt’s lost was particularly shocking as it was Karlovic’s first-ever main draw match at a Major and was ranked outside the Top 200 in ATP Rankings.

Marketa Vondrousova (Czechia) - Lost 6-4 , 6-2 to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova reacts during her first-round loss to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova reacts during her first-round loss to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova reacts during her first-round loss to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Wimbledon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Czechia’s Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman in the Open Era to win Wimbledon last year as she defeated Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Leading up to this year’s edition, Vondrousova slipped during a warm-up event in Berlin. She walked to her bench holding her right hip and received medical treatment. She returned but after two games, retired from the second-round match against Anna Kalinskaya.

Still, World No. 6 Vondrousova’s 6-4, 6-2 loss in the first round of The Championships on Tuesday came as a surprise. Her opponent, Bouzas Maneiro, is ranked 83rd in the world and had not won a main-draw match at a Major before this.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon /

Marketa Vondrousova /

Steffi Graf /

Lleyton Hewitt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Defending champion Vondrousova knocked out by Jessica Bouzas in first round of women’s singles
    Reuters
  3. Hockey India to host first-ever Masters Cup
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 2: East Bengal FC signs Provat Lakra
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Defending champion Vondrousova knocked out by Jessica Bouzas in first round of women’s singles
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Who will replace Andy Murray in singles after his withdrawal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray withdraws from singles tournament, to play only doubles with brother Jamie
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Defending champion Vondrousova knocked out by Jessica Bouzas in first round of women’s singles
    Reuters
  3. Hockey India to host first-ever Masters Cup
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 2: East Bengal FC signs Provat Lakra
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 is my last European Championship: Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal vs Slovenia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment