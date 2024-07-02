MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Defending champion Vondrousova knocked out by Jessica Bouzas in first round of women’s singles

Czech Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 6-4 6-2 defeat by Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 19:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro defeated Marketa Vondrousova in first round.
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro defeated Marketa Vondrousova in first round. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro defeated Marketa Vondrousova in first round. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday, the first female holder to fall at the opening hurdle since Steffi Graf 30 years ago.

Czech Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 6-4 6-2 defeat by Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Ranked world number 83, Bouzas Maneiro had won only one tour-level match all year heading into Wimbledon, but secured her first win across all Grand Slams when she slapped a backhand down the line.

Also read | Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round

The Spaniard hit the ball cleanly throughout an unremarkable Centre Court clash, but only really needed to keep it in play as errors flew from the champion’s racket with alarming regularity.

Struggling with a hip injury which derailed her preparation, sixth-seeded Vondrousova now heads for the exit while Bouzas Maneiro will next face compatriot Cristina Bucsa or Romanian Ana Bogdan in the second round.

