MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina swats aside qualifier Ruse to reach second round

Rybakina, who won the championship in 2022, lost her first game of the match as she sought to find her big-serving rhythm.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 19:45 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: AP

Former champion Elena Rybakina swept aside Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse at Wimbledon 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday, her power and movement proving too much for the Romanian qualifier.

Rybakina, who won the championship in 2022, lost her first game of the match as she sought to find her big-serving rhythm.

The fourth seed, from Kazakhstan, has had illness and fitness problems recently but looked more comfortable as the match progressed and clinched the first set with a thumping serve that Ruse could only put wide.

Ruse, who qualified last week without dropping a set, was already faltering under the barrage of heavy groundstrokes when she slipped and needed treatment in the second set.

ALSO READ | Sinner subdues feisty Hanfmann to reach second round

She resumed, but Rybakina, who leads the women’s tour stats for aces this year with 270, wrapped up the match in an hour and 11 minutes on her second match point.

“Really happy to win my first match here this year. I didn’t play on grass too much this year because I’ve had some issues,” Rybakina said in an interview on court.

“I’m just keeping all the emotions inside, sometimes it’s not easy but I’m looking forward to the next one. I just want to be happy on the court, that’s my goal now.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Elena Rybakina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina swats aside qualifier Ruse to reach second round
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Defending champion Vondrousova knocked out by Jessica Bouzas in first round of women’s singles
    Reuters
  4. Hockey India to host first-ever Masters Cup
    PTI
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 2: East Bengal FC signs Provat Lakra
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina swats aside qualifier Ruse to reach second round
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Defending champion Vondrousova knocked out by Jessica Bouzas in first round of women’s singles
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Women’s results: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Who will replace Andy Murray in singles after his withdrawal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina swats aside qualifier Ruse to reach second round
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Defending champion Vondrousova knocked out by Jessica Bouzas in first round of women’s singles
    Reuters
  4. Hockey India to host first-ever Masters Cup
    PTI
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 2: East Bengal FC signs Provat Lakra
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment